The New Hunger Games Kids Are Bonding On Set As Sunrise On The Reaping Starts Filming, And My Little Heart Can't Take It

Are there any other upcoming book adaptations that have been more hyped up in the last few months than the new Hunger Games movie? Sunrise on the Reaping has really been cooking with all the casting announcements across the past few months, and now, as production has officially started in Europe, I’m getting in my feelings over the new Hunger Games kids bonding while filming.

Sunrise on the Reaping follows the 50th Hunger Games, where the Capitol pulls four tributes from each district as opposed to two. And, we already know it’s set to be Joseph Zada’s Haymitch, McKenna Grace’s Maysilee, Ben Wang’s Wyatt and Iona Bell’s Lou Lou. Check out all four of the District 12 tributes hanging out together abroad!

A post shared by Mckenna Grace (@mckennagraceful) A photo posted by on

McKenna Grace took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of the District 12 citizens all together in Europe, and they are absolutely adorable together. It’s too bad that these four are in a movie about children getting murdered on live TV to please its totalitarian regime! The group of photos is what the kids call a photo dump, but Joseph Zada and the other District 12 actors make a few appearances here – most notably in a cute group hug in the second-to-last slide.

Sunrise on the Reaping has reportedly been filming around Spain and Germany since last month, as fans have spotted some of the cast along with some alleged leaked photos of the new arena coming out online. Lionsgate officially announced that the project was in production on Wednesday morning with the following post:

A post shared by The Hunger Games (@thehungergames) A photo posted by on

The setting for Sunrise on the Reaping looks breathtaking! As Zada has spoken about, he was put through the ringer to be named the young Haymitch after Woody Harrelson made the role famous in the original Hunger Games movies. Zada was the first among the cast to be announced back in April, before a slew of movie stars were also cast in other roles, such as Ralph Fiennes as President Snow, Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket, Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman, Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee and Glenn Close and Billy Porter as the Capitol folks asigned to help District 12 get ready for the Hunger Games.

When CinemaBlend spoke to Zada in June, the actor told us he was learning about his castmates the same way we were, over Instagram announcement videos. Now that he’s on set with the other District 12 talent, it looks like the young cast is really starting to bond and become close. One can imagine the whole experience is like a summer camp, and you can just tell the District 12 group of four really like each other.

Seeing this honestly just makes me want to cry. I know the actors will leave the set unscathed, but the characters they are playing go through some serious trauma, and I’m not ready. I guess we’ll have to wait until November 20, 2026, anyway, but nothing can prepare my heart for the heaviness this Hunger Games movie will be packed with.