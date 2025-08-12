Why Miley Cyrus Hasn’t Taken A Note From Selena Gomez And Dolly Parton And Started A Side Hustle

Miley Cyrus is at the top of her game. On the heels of a Grammy win for her anthemic song, “Flowers,” the singer/songwriter recently released her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, which centers themes surrounding her healing journey from some of her darkest moments in her life. The album feels like a marker for Cyrus, as she begins the next new phase of her career in a reflexive way. Now, she's opening up why she's not venturing off into side businesses like Selena Gomez and Dolly Parton have.

The 32-year-old pop singer recently appeared on the New York Times-produced podcast, The Interview. During the discussion, Cyrus chatted about the different phases she has gone through in her music as well as how stardom and fame have impacted her writing. She also talked about why she has chosen to focus on music as opposed to business ventures like a clothing line or a makeup brand. Based on the comments Cyrus shared about a cosmetics brand, she just doesn't seem so enthused:

I don’t have a makeup line because I’m not a makeup artist, and some people operate differently.

Makeup lines have certainly been huge business ventures for many popstars, and some have become incredibly wealthy because of them. Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez all have brands that have become very successful. Even Fenty Beauty has pushed Rihanna to billionaire status, despite the singer not having released an album in almost a decade. However lucrative a beauty company is, though, Miley Cyrus still seems to have no interest. Still, Cyrus does respect artists who dabble in business, like her godmother Dolly Parton:

Dolly [Parton] always says ‘You do you and I’ll do me and together we’ll be us.’ This woman has cupcakes, perfume, Dollywood… amusement parks, all the things. I never felt that was really for me and I’ve always admired that she can and wants- it’s like a deep passion of hers. She absolutely adores it. To me, it’s me by a piano, writing songs and telling my stories and then creating a gorgeous visual in support of that. That’s what I love to do.

While Cyrus may not have any external careers ventures she's invested time into, it’s important to note that she has also had a successful acting career outside of her music. She started as the lead of the Disney Channel show, Hannah Montana, and has since taken on roles in movies and TV shows like Black Mirror and The Last Song. However, in recent years Cyrus has definitely made music her main focus, and it seems to be what she's most passionate about.

The "Midnight Sky" performer isn’t the only one who's decided to focus on music. Fellow pop princess Taylor Swift also has centered music and, at present, Swift holds billionaire status. Artists like Adele, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber have also done well in that regard.

While I love a multi-faceted creative person, I think there is something truly authentic about Miley Cyrus’ perspective and her aim to only focus on what makes her passionate and happy. To me, her music ultimately feels so personal, and she has seemingly connects with fans on a deep level across her various eras. So, if her career is in a good place, there may be no real need to change But make no mistake, I won't criticize Cyrus if she opts to release skincare line or fragrance.

Check out Miley Cyrus' Something Beautiful, which is currently able to stream on Spotify and Apple Music. Fans can also see Cyrus’ visual accompaniment to the album, also titled Something Beautiful, as it is now streaming with a Hulu subscription.