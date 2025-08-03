As Pamela Anderson And Liam Neeson Date, Jessica Alba, Macaulay Culkin And More Share Sweet Reactions To Their Relationship

The highly anticipated The Naked Gun reboot just dropped this weekend, and I’ve been super excited to catch the 2025 movie release in theaters. It’s as funny as I expected, but what surprised me was the chemistry between Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson—both on and off the screen! It’s been all over the news, and now there are rumors that they might be dating for real. It looks like their relationship is the real deal, and celebs like Jessica Alba and Macaulay Culkin are sharing their sweet reactions to the new power couple.

The former Baywatch star took to her official Instagram account to share some wonderfully artistic and fun, black-and-white images of her with her co-star, and potential new man, Liam Neeson (for You Magazine), to promote The Naked Gun. Anderson included the caption “The Naked Gun is finally in theatres! Bring your friends, family, lovers… whoever… just go and have a laugh… It’s good for you! I’ll see you there 🤍🍿”

Some of the most cynical amongst us might think that this budding romance is just a "fauxmance" intended to promote the couple's new movie, but friends and insiders seem to disagree. The comments on Anderson's social media post are filled with fellow celebrities expressing their support for the two. Let's take a look at some of the best comments:

Jessica Alba: “❤❤❤”

“❤❤❤” Macaulay Culkin: “Want it. Have it… So very happy for you.”

“Want it. Have it… So very happy for you.” Patti Smith: “You two are great💜”

“You two are great💜” Emma Slater: “I’m obsessed with these two 😍”

“I’m obsessed with these two 😍” The Naked Gun Movie: “Our favorite duo on and off-screen!”

“Our favorite duo on and off-screen!” Joely Richardson: “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

One of the comments that's particularly sweet is the one above from Joely Richardson, the sister of Neeson's late wife, Natasha. As heartwarming as the comments on social media are, the best came from Andy Cohen. On his SiriusXM show Radio Andy, Cohen weighed in on the rumored romance between his good friend, Liam Neeson, and his co-star, Pamela Anderson. Cohen, who was also a close friend of Natasha, shared:

Natasha was a dear friend of mine and I'm gonna tell you something. I and all of the friends in this circle are very much stanning whatever this is…

The Bravo host recalled speaking with the Kinsey star at The Naked Gun premiere party, highlighting the similarities between Anderson and Richardson. Cohen remembered saying to Neeson:

As I was telling him at the premiere party, I go, 'Liam, she is an independent woman just like Tash was. She loves to cook. She has her own thing going on. She has two boys… I mean, this just works, and you know, she is a formidable human being, Pamela Anderson. She really is. What she's been through and how she kind of reclaimed herself and redefined herself.

Natasha Richardson and Liam Neeson were married from 1994 until her tragic passing in 2009. She died at just 45 as a result of a skiing accident in Quebec. Since then, the A-Team alum has stayed single, but many people, including Cohen and other celebrities, believe he deserves to find happiness again. Also, if his chemistry with Pam Anderson is any indication, he might be finally finding it.

You can experience the “budding romance” for yourself, as their comedy is now playing in theaters. The movie was generating significant buzz ahead of its release this weekend, with early reactions declaring it the “funniest film” in quite some time. CinemaBlend’s review confidently affirms that The Naked Gun “sticks the landing” in reviving the franchise. Whether the lead actors' romance is real or part of the flick’s brilliant marketing strategy, this is undeniably one of the must-see action movies of the year. Check it out in theaters now!