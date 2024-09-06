Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Already Posting Insane Box Office, Could Knock A Stephen King Classic Out Of The Record Books
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is already putting up impressive box office numbers.
A sequel to Beetlejuice is one of those movies that fans have wanted to see for a very long time, and those fans are putting their money where their mouth is. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has had a powerful preview opening, putting up $12 million in domestic ticket sales ahead of the film’s official Friday opening.
That's one of the best September preview numbers ever, which puts the sequel in line to break records. If it does, the horror/comedy will outperform one of the best horror movies in recent memory, taking down both parts of IT, based on Stephen King's novel.
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Could Have The Best September Opening Weekend Ever
If the box office for the rest of the weekend puts up comparable numbers, as is usually the case, then it will put Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in the running for the strongest September opening of all time. The top spot is currently held by IT: Chapter One and the number two slot belongs to the IT sequel. Beetlejuice 2’s preview box office is slightly behind IT: Chapter One which put up $13.5 million, but ahead of Part Two.
While the preview numbers put Beetlejuice Beetlejuice on track for the number two September opening of all time, Deadline thinks that the box office numbers will actually get better from here, due to the demographics of who is most likely to see the movie. The audience for the film is broader than that of the Stephen King horror story, and as a result, we could easily see Beetlejuice take down Pennywise.
Even if the new Beetlejuice film fails to break records, it’s still poised to put up solid numbers. IT: Chapter One did almost $125 million back in 2017. Anything over $100 million for an opening weekend in September 2024 is going to be seen as an absolutely massive box office win and at this point that seems likely.
Beetlejuice 2 Has Been A Long Awaited Sequel And Fans Are Showing Up
Critics’ response to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has been as strong as the box office so far. While the movie isn’t getting overwhelming glowing reviews but is getting a solidly positive response. Our Beetlejuice Beetlejuice review called the movie “hysterical and heartfelt.” That’s likely all that anybody looking forward to the sequel is hoping for.
Beetlejuice was such a massive hit the first time around that talk of a sequel started almost immediately. Unfortunately, the original plan for a sequel fell apart. Rumors of a potential Beetlejuice sequel would remain around for decades before finally seeing the movie happen.
While Tim Burton has been distancing himself from a potential Beetlejuice 3, box office numbers like this are exactly the sort of thing that is going to make a movie studio very interested in such a thing.
