Critics Have Seen Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, And They Have Thoughts On Tim Burton’s ‘Whimsically Macabre’ Legacy Sequel
Is there any life left in this universe?
More than 35 years have passed since Michael Keaton first suited up as Beetlejuice, but I guess for those stuck in the afterlife waiting room, that’s not all that long. For us, though, who walk amongst the living, the lengthy wait to see the eccentric ghoul on the 2024 movie calendar is finally over, as he reunites with Winona Ryder’s Lydia and Catherine O’Hara’s Delia in the sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. As Tim Burton’s new project hits theaters September 6, critics are weighing in, and if the first reactions to the Michael Keaton legacy sequel are any indication, fans are in for some fun.
As we return to the haunted house in Winter River, Jenna Ortega has joined the Beetle-verse as Astrid, Lydia’s daughter. The tension between the women is all too real as they return to Connecticut after Lydia’s father’s death, putting them on a collision course for a reunion with the undead figure from Lydia’s past.
Siddhant Adlakha of IGN rates it a “Good” 7 out of 10, saying the movie is a charming, if unnecessary, legacy-quel that should please fans of the original. The critic writes:
Fred Topel of UPI says Tim Burton remembers what made the original movie so special, and while he can’t reinvent the afterlife, he’s sure to include plenty of the fun and surrealism that drew fans in the first time around. Topel continues:
Meagan Navarro of Bloody Disgusting gives Beetlejuice 2 3 out of 5 skulls, saying this legacy sequel is packed with fan service and callbacks, making for an overstuffed narrative. However, Michael Keaton hasn’t missed a beat, and Catherine O’Hara steals every scene, as this strange and whimsical return to the afterlife is plenty delightful, Navarro says, writing:
Matt Singer of ScreenCrush gives it 6 out of 10, saying that while the sequel is overloaded with characters and unnecessary subplots, Michael Keaton is still the ghost with the most. He says:
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 78% ahead of its official opening. From the critics’ assessments, it sounds like the story may not be as smooth as we’d like it to be but seeing these characters back in this world might be worth the price of admission. Find out for yourself, as the upcoming horror movie hits theaters on September 6.
