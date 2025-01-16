New Details About Haymitch's Hunger Games Prequel Have Arrived, And Like The Fans I'm Heartbroken Over His Story For A Few Reasons

When it comes to highly-anticipated upcoming book adaptations , the next Hunger Games movie definitely has me marking my calendar for its 2026 release date. Before Lionsgate starts production for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping movie , however, Suzanne Collins’ novel of the same name will be released in March this year. Now, some new information on the book has just dropped, and the fans and I are already preparing to have our hearts ripped open by Haymitch Abernathy’s Hunger Games story.

New Details About Next The Hunger Games Prequel Are Here

Ahead of Sunrise on the Reaping hitting bookshelves on March 18, an excerpt of the prequel novel has been released via People , and it introduces a young Haymitch just ahead of being chosen to be part of the 50th Hunger Games.

In the excerpt from Chapter 1, we learn that reaping day is actually Haymitch’s birthday. While the teen, who would later become Katniss’ mentor, gets ready for the ceremony, we also find out he has a younger brother named Sid, who is 10, and a girlfriend named Lenore Dove.

Additionally, the early excerpt from the novel reveals that Haymitch’s mother, whom he calls “ma,” is widowed following the death of his pa in a coal mine fire. He’s about to see twice as many kids get chosen for the second Quarter Quell, and his initial reaction is there’s nothing he can do about it to not “feed the nightmares.”

I’m With Fans Who Are Already Heartbroken Over Haymitch’s Upcoming Story

As a longtime Hunger Games fan, I was instantly pulled in by a story set in Panem coming from Haymitch on his reaping day. He’s always been one of the most interesting and complex characters of the series, and soon we’ll get the chance to learn about what happened to him and what allowed him to win the second Quarter Quell for District 12. Of course, something that caught my attention right away is how sad it is to know his birthday is on reaping day, and these fan reactions did not disappoint:

what do you mean haymitch was planning how he’d spend his birthday with his girlfriend only to be reaped and sent to the arena pic.twitter.com/KlCWIN1xpRJanuary 15, 2025

This next fan was also clearly on the same page as us too:

so you're telling me every year on his birthday haymitch abernathy had to go through seeing two kids reaped that he'd have to mentor until their death...pic.twitter.com/Sm8P5ksAKNJanuary 15, 2025

Then there’s the fact that Haymitch was in love when he was picked as a tribute. As the excerpt goes, he’s looking forward to spending some time with his “girl” after the ceremony to make the most of his birthday. However, since we know he’ll be chosen for the Hunger Games, we know he won’t get to.

Plus, when it comes to Haymitch 25 years later, we know Lenore Dove probably isn’t alive. So we can brace ourselves for the District perhaps killing her off at some point. I am not ready.

And neither are these fans:

LENORE DOVE. HIS GIRL. HIS LOVE. THE LOVE THEY TOOK AWAY FROM HAYMITCH. pic.twitter.com/ApobL7DeOpJanuary 15, 2025

Then there are all the poetic connections that pop up between Haymitch and Katniss. Both of them have younger siblings and fathers who died in the coal mines before becoming tributes. Plus, there’s the knowledge that Haymitch was in love at the age Katniss and Peeta were.

these katniss haymitch parallels gonna be soo good pic.twitter.com/VXnFXCS3lSJanuary 15, 2025

Again, these parallels are all too much for my little heart, and this fan seems to agree too:

WHY THE FUCK DO THEY KEEP MAKING HAYMITCH’S STORY SADDER AND SADDER I CANT DO THIS pic.twitter.com/53m4mhiZ8PJanuary 15, 2025

Oh, it’s too much, and this was just an excerpt.

Along with the book on the way, it was announced at the same time a Sunrise on the Reaping movie is coming too. Fans have already been fancasting the role of Haymitch , and rumors have come out about casting . However, we’ll have to wait for official news from Lionsgate regarding details for the film.

The next prequel is currently set to be released in theaters on November 20, 2026, and in the meantime, I'll be mentally preparing to read this book in March. If chapter one can rip our hearts out, I don't think any of us are prepared for what's to come.