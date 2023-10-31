The 8 Best Ed Helms Movies And How To Watch Them

If you're wondering what the best Ed Helms movies are, you aren't alone – thankfully, we have plenty of options for you right here.

Ed Helms is an actor who has been around for some time. Starting his career in television with parts in shows like The Daily Show with Jon Stewart and a significant role in The Office cast , Ed Helms only continued to shine in comedy. And later on, in some drama as time continued. And now, several years later, Helms has been in plenty of movies that will undoubtedly make you laugh.

From The Hangover movies to some dramas he appeared in later on, these are the best Ed Helms movies and how to watch them.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

We’re The Millers (2013)

In We're the Millers, a pot dealer decides to convince his neighbors to pretend to be his family for him to smuggle drugs from Mexico back into the United States so he can make it big.

Ed Helms wasn't a part of the leading family in We're the Millers – which consisted of Jason Sudeikis, Jennifer Aniston, Emma Roberts, and Will Poulter. Honestly, We're the Millers is one of Jason Sudeikis' best movies , too.

But you want to know who Ed Helms did play? The supplier of said drug that Sudeikis' character was taking across the border into America. Helms played Brad Gurdlinger. Yes, that name is hilarious, and so was Helms' role. He is so funny, and his chemistry with Sudeikis is off the charts.

Rent/Buy We're The Millers on Amazon.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

The Hangover Franchise (2009 - 2013)

You can't get more iconic than The Hangover franchise for Ed Helms, considering it's one of the movies that blew him up as an actor. The films follow a group of friends who get into wacky adventures the day after bachelor parties when they can't remember what the heck happened the night before.

All three movies are different in the stories they tell. Still, the main three stars of The Hangover cast – Ed Helms, Bradley Cooper, and Zach Galifianakis – always delivered hilarious moments that make me snicker to this day, more than ten years after the last film was released.

I'm still waiting for a fourth film, but I doubt we'll ever get there, and you can watch Ed Helms in some of his prime comedic acting.

Rent/Buy The Hangover on Amazon.

Rent/Buy The Hangover Part II on Amazon.

Rent/Buy The Hangover Part III on Amazon.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Jeff, Who Lives At Home (2011)

Directed by Jay and Mark Duplass, Jeff, Who Lives at Home stars Jason Segel and Ed Helms and tells the story of a man who is sent off to run an errand for his mother, and this one moment changes his life when he ends up spending the day with his brother.

This movie has a small cast, which makes it much better than many other comedy dramas, instead of the enormous ensembles you might get for other films. But what makes Jeff, Who Lives at Home a great movie is the chemistry between Jason Segal and Ed Helms, who perfectly capture the relationship between brothers and find new ways to make me laugh each time.

Stream Jeff, Who Lives at Home on MGM+.

Rent/Buy Jeff, Who Lives at Home on Amazon.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. )

Tag (2018)

Okay, I'll be honest and say that Tag is my favorite movie on this list because of the simple premise – the comedy film is just about a group of guy friends who have had a game of tag going on for decades.

This film is so goofy, and I love it. Helms is great as Hogan Malloy, but when I tell you he shines with the other actors – Jon Hamm, Jake Johnson, and Jeremy Renner – I mean it.

Tag is hilarious and heartwarming and will make you want to call your friends and go and play tag yourselves. I mean, there are even controversial tag scenes – and the movie is actually based on a real story .

Rent/Buy Tag on Amazon.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Lorax (2012)

The Lorax is based on the Dr. Suess' book of the same name and follows the story of a boy who visits the Once-ler to try and impress a girl with a "real tree" outside of their walled city.

Okay, so on the surface level, The Lorax isn't the best Illumination film, but you can't deny it isn't a fun time. The reason this has to be on the best Ed Helms movies list is that Helms' character, The Once-ler, has become social media famous in more ways than one. If you're on Tumblr or TikTok, you know the real deal.

But truthfully, he kills it in this voice role, and his song, " How Bad Can I Be? " is a banger. I stand by that.

Stream The Lorax on Peacock.

Rent/Buy The Lorax on Amazon.

(Image credit: Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures)

Chappaquiddick (2017)

Chappaquiddick, also known as The Senator, is a political drama that is all about the real-life story of the Chappaquiddick Island, when Ted Kennedy's driving led to the death of the passenger in his car.

Through most of the films on this list, Ed Helms has shown his comedy acting skills, but I like his role in Chappaquiddick. His role as Joe Gargan was a nice change of pace for the usually comedic actor, and he knocked it out of the park alongside co-stars. If anything, Chappaquiddick makes you want to see Helms in more dramatic roles.

Stream Chappaquiddick on Starz.

Rent/Buy Chappaquiddick on Amazon.

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

Cedar Rapids (2011)

Throwing it back to 2011, we have Cedar Rapids. Starring Ed Helms in the lead role, Cedar Rapids is all about a young man who is sent to an insurance convention in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for the first time. While he's initially excited for the new opportunity, he is not prepared for what he faces there.

Cedar Rapids is so funny, and for no reason other than Helms being a great lead character. I do love him in films where he gets to shine with his co-stars, but there's just something about him playing Tim Lippe that makes me smile every time I watch the movie. Not only that, but the scenes with him and John C. Reilly are gold.

Rent/Buy Cedar Rapids on Amazon.

(Image credit: Bleecker Street)

Together Together (2021)

Last, we have Together Together, a 2021 film directed by Nikole Beckwith. The film stars Ed Helms and Patti Harrison and tells the story of a young woman who decides to become a surrogate for a lonely man who wishes to start a family of his own – this one partnership changes their lives forever.

This movie is at its heart a comedy, and has some hilarious moments that will make you snort out your drink. But aside from that, Together Together provides a great story about the relationship that forms from strangers into friends into possibly something more and the connections that build from the most random places. Pair that with an excellent Ed Helms performance, and it's a great addition to this list.

Stream Together Together on Hulu.

Rent/Buy Together Together on Amazon.