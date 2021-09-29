10 Jason Sudeikis Movies And TV Shows To Watch Streaming If You Like The Ted Lasso Star

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

When it comes to certain stars that I can always rely on to make me laugh, one of them that I always think about is Jason Sudeikis. From his hilarious yet heartwarming role on the Apple TV+ series, Ted Lasso, to some of his older skits on Saturday Night Live, I can rely on him to make me smile on my bad days.

Now, if you’re looking for some of his other awesome film and TV appearances to enjoy as well, check out this list to see what’s streaming with this popular comedic actor.

Horrible Bosses (HBO Max)

In this hilarious comedy, Horrible Bosses stars three men who are agonized constantly at their places of work by their horrible bosses, hence the title. So, the three of them decide to murder their respective bosses.

Out of all the movies Jason Sudeikis has starred in, this is hands down one of his funniest. The plot is wacky and full of hysterical moments, but the cast is really where this one shines the most. Besides Jason Sudeikis, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Charlie Day, and Ozark cast member, Jason Bateman, have amazing chemistry together as the three main men. And their bosses - played by Jennifer Aniston, Colin Farrell, and Kevin Spacey - are the perfect picks and perform their roles. It’s such a great film and definitely worth the time to watch if you haven’t seen it already.

Stream Horrible Bosses on HBO Max.

Rent Horrible Bosses on Amazon.

The Last Man On Earth (Hulu)

Created by Will Forte, this Fox original series, titled The Last Man on Earth, follows Phil Miller, a man who seems to be the only human survivor after a deadly virus had swept the planet. When he thinks that all hope is lost and that he will find no one else, he sees smoke in the distance - a sign of life.

Jason Sudeikis plays Mike Miller as a recurring character in The Last Man on Earth, Phil’s brother in the show, and he’s wonderful in his role. Besides him, The Last Man on Earth cast is filled with plenty of talent, and a lot of laughs. I think what I love the most about it, as someone who enjoys post-apocalyptic shows like The Walking Dead, is that it doesn't take itself too seriously. Yes, the world has ended, but these people are making the best of it and they’re laughing their way through it - and so are we.

Stream The Last Man on Earth on Hulu.

We’re The Millers (HBO Max)

In this crime comedy film, We’re the Millers tells the story of a small-time pot dealer who somehow convinces his neighbors to help him by pretending to be his family so he can smuggle drugs from Mexico into the U.S.

Again, Jason Sudeikis and Jennifer Aniston have amazing chemistry. We didn’t see them as much together in Horrible Bosses, but we get that in We’re the Millers and I’m surprised they haven’t been in more films together. They work together so well and create some truly funny moments. Not only that, but both Emma Roberts and Will Poulter add a certain charm to the cast, rounding it out to one dysfunctional fake-family road trip. It’s definitely extremely funny.

Stream We’re the Millers on HBO Max.

Rent We’re the Millers on Amazon.

Saturday Night Live (Hulu)

In this ongoing primetime sketch series, Saturday Night Live features several cast members each week creating funny skits based on pop culture, current politics or events, and several other factors.

For a time, Jason Sudeikis was both a writer and a cast member on the series, from 2005-2013. One of his biggest roles that he portrayed was politician Mitt Romney, but he played many others during his time, including Joe Biden. He really blew up after his time on the show, becoming the star he is now, but I always like to look back and see where he started, especially with some of his hilarious sketches.

Stream Saturday Night Live on Hulu.

Driven (Starz)

In this biographical comedy, Driven tells the story of a man who is busted by the FBI when he arrives in the United States with a large sum of cocaine, alongside his wife and two sons. In order to protect his family from prison, he agrees to become an informant, and the FBI relocates him and his family out to San Diego.

Jason Sudeikis really rocks it in his role as Jim Hoffman, creating a really intriguing yet memorable comedic character that has great chemistry with the rest of this family. Another part that I really enjoyed about this film is the dynamic that Jason Sudeikis has with Judy Greer, who plays his wife, Ellen Hoffman. The two of them work off of each other in great ways and really creates an enjoyable comedy with a bit of a crime twist. Plus, Lee Pace as John DeLorean is killer and takes the cake for this fun movie.

Stream Driven on Starz.

Rent Driven on Amazon.

Sleeping With Other People (AMC+)

In this romantic comedy, Sleeping with Other People tells the story of two strangers who had a one-night stand in college, and meet by chance twelve years later, and discover that they have the same problem - they can't maintain a relationship whatsoever.

Let me just say that this is another case where Jason Sudeikis needs to be in more movies with other amazing stars, because he and Alison Brie, who plays his love interest in this film, work perfectly together. Their love story is so hysterically funny and yet so wholesome that you’ll find yourself smiling so brightly as it progresses. It deserves so much more praise than it’s gotten and honestly, needs to be seen by way more people.

Stream Sleeping with Other People on AMC+ through Amazon Prime.

Rent Sleeping with Other People on Amazon.

30 Rock (Peacock)

Created by Tina Fey, 30 Rock tells the story of a head writer as a fictional live sketch comedy series (based on Saturday Night Live), covering the constant struggles that she faces, and the people she comes across on a daily basis.

First off, 30 Rock is just a funny show and you should watch it regardless of Jason Sudeikis recurring in it. The 30 Rock cast is hysterical, and the story, while it has its funny moments, is also full of heart and a lot of great stories that will capture anyone’s interest. Even so, Jason Sudeikis is awesome in his role as Floyd, and his chemistry with Tina Fey is spot-on. Definitely one of the better recurring cast members on the show, in my opinion.

Stream 30 Rock on Peacock.

Booksmart (Hulu)

In this critically-acclaimed coming-of-age comedy, Booksmart follows two graduating high schoolers who make it their mission to break the rules and party on their last day of classes.

I absolutely love Booksmart. Not only is Jason Sudeikis fantastic in his role as the principal of their school, the rest of the Booksmart cast is full of talent. Both Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever shine in their leading roles, and the rest of the cast, including Lisa Kudrow, Jessica Williams, Will Forte and more, are perfect and really move the film along. If coming-of-age comedies are ones you enjoy a lot of, Booksmart is the film for you to watch.

Stream Booksmart on Hulu.

Rent Booksmart on Amazon.

Kodachrome (Netflix)

Kodachrome is a Netflix original film about a man who travels across the country with his terminally sick father and his nurse/assistant to one of the last shops that sell Kodachrome film because his father has several rolls that he wants to process before he dies.

I feel like Jason Sudeikis is always known for his comedic roles - as he should, because the man is hilarious - but we also need to remember that he is very talented in dramatic roles as well, if not more. The film has its funny moments, but Sudeikis truly shines in this role, showing his abilities as an actor, pulling at your heartstrings throughout the whole entire film. His role is only amplified by the amazing performances from both his co-stars, Elizabeth Olsen and Ed Harris, creating a truly entertaining comedy-drama experience. It’s honestly one of the best movies on Netflix, in my opinion.

Stream Kodachrome on Netflix.

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

You didn’t think I’d have this list without good ol’ Ted Lasso, did you? Based on a series of promotional videos from several years ago, the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso follows the titular character as he travels across the world from America to England to coach a football team, where he only coached American football back home. Now, it’s up to him to bring Richmond back, and get it a championship somehow.

There’s a reason why Jason Sudeikis has been nominated for numerous awards (and won a good amount of them) for his performance and involvement in this show. He’s electric, creating this fun-loving, goofy, optimistic coach with his own problems that he tries so hard to keep hidden through his constant attempts to make people laugh. I mean, how can you not love Ted Lasso? While I do love the Ted Lasso cast and everyone else there, Sudeikis is the shining star, and plays the role perfectly.

Stream Ted Lasso on Apple TV+.

From films to television, Jason Sudeikis has done so much in the film industry, and I can’t wait to see what he does next. For now, I’ll be happy watching him on Ted Lasso with a smile on my face.