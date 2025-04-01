As Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni’s Legal Battle Continues, A Lawyer Explains Why They Think The Actress Has The ‘Stronger Case’
Here's the latest.
While It Ends With Us hit theaters back in August, moviegoers couldn't have predicted that the drama would continue making headlines all these months later. Specifically related to the legal battle between Blake Lively and actor/director Justin Baldoni. Lively's lawsuit came first, and a lawyer recently explained why he thinks she had a better case.
Things have been heating up for months related to this legal saga, especially once Justin Baldoni filed a defamation suit against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. The financial stakes are quite high, as is the potential for these suits to negatively affect their careers. Lawyer Dina Doll appeared on the special In Dispute: Lively vs. Baldoni (via People), where she explained why the Gossip Girl alum might have the advantage in court. As she shared:
Of course, this is only the opinion of one legal professional, and things could go differently depending on a variety o circumstances. Still, it's a possible indication of what might go down if/when the pair of It Ends With Us stars and their lawyers actually face off in court.
Blake Lively's lawyers have tried to get the case dismissed, but the entire situation is up in the air at the time of writing. In the same appearance, Doll also spoke to how Bladoni's team is approaching the case. She said his
That last point is clear. Both actors' lawyers have been hard at work since the suits were filed, including regularly issues statements to the public in response to the other's legal maneuvers. There have already been plenty of twists and turns in the case, including a small victory for Lively.
Drama surrounding It Ends With Us almost immediately after its release. Fans noticed Lively and Baldoni seemingly avoiding each other, as the 37 year-old actress went viral for her interacts with journalists. But things really amped up when Lively filed a lawsuit against Wayfarer Studios over her treatment on the set. This included some allegations about Baldoni's behavior, and he quickly countersued and also filed a case against The New York Times for their reporting of the situation.
Only time will tell how things go down, and when they might actually meet in court. In the meantime, Lively continues to promote her new movie Another Simple Favor, which will arrive as part of the 2025 movie release list.
