‘No Way That He Cannot.’ Blake Lively Scored A Legal Victory This Week, But Hugh Jackman And Other Celebs Could Still Be Dragged Into Lawsuits
Blake Lively's famous friends could end up part of current lawsuit.
The dueling lawsuits between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni haven’t even made it to trial yet, but the case continues to generate controversy in equal measure with headlines. Blake Lively’s side recently scored a solid win with a judge’s ruling but it sounds like some of her famous friends, including Hugh Jackman, may not have been so lucky.
We’re heading toward the pre-trial discovery phase of the legal proceedings, where both sides will be looking to gather as much evidence for their respective lawsuits as possible. Lively’s win involves limiting how some of that evidence will be handled, while it’s now being suggested Hugh Jackman and others may end up playing their own part soon.
Why Hugh Jackman May Be Involved In The Lawsuit Against Black Lively
Justin Baldoni’s side of the legal battle is a $400 million defamation lawsuit against both Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, as well as the New York Times, which published Lively’s claims of sexual harassment. The suit claims, among other things, that the character of “Nicepool,” as played by Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool & Wolverine was meant to intentionally mock Justin Baldoni. As such a source tells the Daily Mail that Jackman would likely be disposed as part of the suit, saying…
Certainly, as Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are close friends who were making a movie together at the time that much of this was going down, it’s understandable why Hugh Jackman might have information, assuming there’s any information to have. One has to wonder if other friends of Lively that she spent time with during this period, like Taylor Swift, might also get roped into the proceedings.
The Judge Agreed To Blake Lively’s Request To Limit Access To Some Evidence
While some major celebrities might end up getting deposed in the process, not all of the information they provide will necessarily get out. A lot of the details of the dueling lawsuits have already been argued over in the media. Lively’s legal team had asked the judge to limit much of the information from the discovery process so that it wouldn’’t make its way out in the world. The judge has largely agreed with Lively, ruling (via Deadline) that some information will be limited to “attorney’s eyes only” including…
- Trade secrets; confidential business plans, marketing plans, and strategies for clients other than the parties in this litigation;
- Security measures taken by parties or third parties;
- Medical information of parties or third parties;
- Highly personal and intimate information about third parties
Not all information of these types will be limited. It will only qualify for this level of protection if it is viewed as “highly likely to cause a significant business, commercial, financial, or privacy injury.” This certainly allows for some wiggle room as the definitions of “highly” and “significant” are certainly open to some interpretation.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
It Sounds Like The Accountant 2 Is Going Exactly Where I Hoped It Would Go, And I Could Not Be More Pumped For Ben Affleck’s Sequel
'Tim Is The Real Thing.' Johnny Depp Gets Real About His Years Working With Tim Burton From Edward Scissorhands To Dark Shadows