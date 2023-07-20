Chris Hemsworth Explains Why He Doesn’t Want His Daughter To Go Into Acting As A Kid

A lot has been said about “nepo babies” in recent months. Numerous stars have weighed in on the debate. But whatever the opinion, it’s certainly true that working in Hollywood tends to run in families. We’ve seen many of the children of movie stars try their hand at acting and many have become stars in their own right, but Chris Hemsworth hopes his own daughter puts any acting ambitions she might have on hold for a while.

India Rose Hemsworth, 11, played the role of Love in last year’s Thor: Love and Thunder, where the ending saw her character adopted by Thor himself. It turns out that when it was decided to put Hemsworth’s own daughter in the film, it was only meant as a cameo, but then the story changed and the character was given more to do. It sounds like the girl loved acting, but Dad hopes she focuses on being a kid for now. He told ET…

You know, that was originally supposed to be just a super quick little moment in the film, and then the character expanded due to the story changing. I said, 'Oh, do you want to do some dialog in the film?' And she's like, 'Yeah, cool!' And she was a pro and loved it. But I want her to have a childhood and I think so does she.

It’s a sentiment that we’ve seen many actor parents say regarding their own children. In all walks of life a lot of people follow in the footsteps of their parents, so it’s very common to see the children of actors go after it themselves. And now that the young girl has experienced acting in a major movie, it wouldn’t be that surprising if she wanted to do more.

Some actors have actively discouraged their children from pursuing a career in acting, wanting to spare them from some of the significant downsides of the life. As far as Hemsworth is concerned, if his daughter wants to pursue acting at some point in the future, he fully supports the idea; he just wants her to wait a bit before she does. He continued…

But I said, 'There's plenty of time, sweety. Go to school, horse ride, have fun, be a kid. Because once the train moves, it's pretty hard to get off, and you miss a lot of things.’

Based on this we can probably expect that Love won’t become one of the new young heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the foreseeable future. But who knows? While the MCU may be slowing down, it certainly isn't going to stop any time soon, and in five or six years, maybe India Rose could return to the franchise in an upcoming Marvel movie and reprise her role as the daughter of Thor, both on and off-screen.