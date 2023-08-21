Chris Hemsworth And Elsa Pataky’s Family Took A Trip To Dubai, And I Can’t Get Over The Stunning Views

There are some pretty amazing places in the world that I’m sure a lot of people would love to visit if they had all the time and money in the world. One of the places that has changed a great deal over just the last couple of decades and become a major tourist destination is Dubai. After seeing what Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky experienced there, the city has now moved a few slots up on my own bucket list.

Chris Hemsworth and his family recently visited the UAE, and more specifically, the Museum of the Future, which, while it isn’t actually a theme park, could easily be mistaken for one. This place looks incredible and now I need to see more.

Based on the fact that Hemsworth tags the Dubai Tourism account, one wonders if this was some sort of paid excursion. But hey, what’s the point of being a world-famous actor if you can’t get the occasional sweet vacation out of the deal? And he certainly makes the Museum of the Future look completely amazing. The architecture of the structure alone looks absolutely incredible.

Inside we see a couple of videos as well. One has Hemsworth and family in a room with a video screen embedded in the floor that gives them the view of rocketing up into the sky before landing back down on Earth. It actually isn’t that far from what you see if you visit Epcot’s Space 220 restaurant, which is set to be taking place 220 miles above the surface of the earth.

Another video shows what appears to be both an installation of technology and art, with Hemsworth surrounded by what appear to be thousands of phones, all showing the same or similar images synced together.

The Museum of the Future is a place that claims to have designed a broad, inclusive, and optimistic view of what humanity can achieve. It combines traditional museum exhibition elements with those of an immersive theater as well as themed attractions.

Themed entertainment has become increasingly popular with the UAE becoming the Orlando of the Middle East. The region has SeaWorld and Legoland parks as well as parks you won’t find here, like the Motiongate park that includes Lionsgate-themed attractions like a John Wick roller coaster. You’ll also find Columbia Pictures and Warner Bros. parks. WB's park recently opened a new hotel. There's a lot a theme park fan can only experience by visiting the Middle East. Still waiting for my own invitation.

A vacation to UAE is probably not in the cards for most of us. Having said that, it’s hard not to want to check out the area, after seeing how incredible this all looks. It certainly looks like Hemsworth had a blast.