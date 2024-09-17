Christopher Nolan Wanted Someone Else To Tell The Story Of Oppenheimer’s Aftermath. James Cameron Might Just Do It

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer was one of the biggest films of 2023, having an insane box office haul and winning several Academy Awards . The flick delved deep into the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer and the creation of the atomic bomb. However, Nolan deliberately chose not to focus on: the devastating aftermath of the nuclear bombings on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. When asked about that, the filmmaker expressed hope that someone else might tell that part of the story, and it seems James Cameron might just do it.

The Titanic director has bought the film rights to and is currently developing a film based on Charles Pellegrino’s books, Last Train From Hiroshima and the upcoming Ghosts of Hiroshima, per Deadline. His project will apparently focus on the first-hand accounts of survivors from the atomic blasts, providing the human perspective on the tragic events that followed the dropping of the bombs.

A conversation about the aftermath of the atomic bombings became particularly pronounced after director Spike Lee, renowned for his socially conscious films like Malcolm X and Da 5 Bloods, shared his thoughts on Oppenheimer. Though impressed with the historical epic, Lee explained that he took issue with Christopher Nolan's omission. As he explained:

If [‘Oppenheimer’] is three hours, I would like to add some more minutes about what happened to the Japanese people. People got vaporized. Many years later, people are radioactive. It’s not like he didn’t have power. He tells studios what to do. I would have loved to have the end of the film maybe show what it did, dropping those two nuclear bombs on Japan. Understand, this is all love. And I bet he could tell me some things he would change about 'Do the Right Thing' and 'Malcolm X.'

The atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki resulted in the deaths of over 200,000 people, with many survivors suffering from the long-term effects of radiation. While these horrific events are briefly referenced in Christopher Nolan's movie, the story stays focused on the moral struggles the titular scientist faced and the political consequences after the bomb was dropped. Whether there was merit in leaving out the broader, tragic impact on Japan is up for debate

As for James Cameron's spiritual successor, Deadline reports in the same article that once the director's Avatar commitments wrap up -- the next entry being the upcoming Fire and Ash (which is set for 2025 movie schedule ) -- he plans to dive into the historical drama. He described the adaptation as an “uncompromising theatrical film.” It'll mark a major shift for Cameron, as it will be his first non-Avatar movie since the 1997 blockbuster Titanic, which famously took home the Oscar for Best Picture.

For many, the Abyss helmer's project should serve as the necessary counterpart to Oppenheimer. Together, the films could provide a more complete understanding of one of the most consequential events in human history. It goes without saying that James Cameron is a gifted filmmaker who knows how to create tension and spectacle. So his take on the aftermath in Hiroshima could be an emotional, cinematic sight to behold.

In the meantime, if you haven't had a chance to see Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s Oscar winner is available to stream with an Amazon Prime Subscription . And, for info on more recent historical dramas that have or are about to hit cinemas, check out the 2024 movie schedule.