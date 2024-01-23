2024 Oscars: A Full List Of Academy Award Nominations
The 2024 Academy Award nominations are being announced, including big titles like Oppenheimer and Barbie
Awards Season is in full swing, and we've already seen the Golden Globe Winners and also the Emmy winners be announced before our eyes. But for many the Academy Awards is the main event, and offer a dream come true opportunity to snatch that trophy. The Oscars will air March 10th on ABC, and first up the nominees are being announced. And there's no doubt going to be plenty of snubs, shocks, and viral moments.
It's been a great year for movies, including the oft-talked about Barbenheimer event, which saw both Barbie and Oppenheimer opening on the same weekend. Then there's Killers of the Flower Moon, as well as acclaimed international titles like Anatomy of a Fall. Without further ado, below are the 2024 Academy Award nominees.
Best Picture
Best Director
Best Actress
Best Actor
Best Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Supporting Actor
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Best Adapted Screenplay
American Fiction
Barbie
Opppenheimer
Poor Things
Zone of Interest
Best Animated Feature
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse
Best International Feature Film
Best Documentary Feature
Best Production Design
Barbie
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Cinematography
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Costume Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Opppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Film Editing
Best Makeup And Hairstyling
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Best Score
Best Original Song
"The Fire Inside", Flamin' Hot
"I'm Just Ken", Barbie
"It Never Went Away" American Symphony
"Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)", Killers of the Flower Moon
"What Was I Made For? Barbie
Best Sound
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Best Visual Effects
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1
Napoleon
Best Animated Short
Letter to a Pig
95 Senses
Our Uniform
War is Over!
Pachyderm
Best Documentary Short
The ABCS of Book Banning
The Barber Of Little Rock
Island In Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nai Nai and Wai Po
Best Live-Action Short Film
The AFter
Invincible
Night of Fortune
Red White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
There you have it! The nominations are official, and only time will tell who the Oscar winners end up being for this year. The race is officially on, and it should be interesting to see who campaigns the most for the chance to take home a coveted Academy Award. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience. Let's just hope we don't have another Oscars slap situation coming down the pipeline.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
Most Popular
By Mick Joest
By Megan Behnke
By Mick Joest
By Mick Joest
By Dirk Libbey