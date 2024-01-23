2024 Oscars: A Full List Of Academy Award Nominations

Awards Season is in full swing, and we've already seen the Golden Globe Winners and also the Emmy winners be announced before our eyes. But for many the Academy Awards is the main event, and offer a dream come true opportunity to snatch that trophy. The Oscars will air March 10th on ABC, and first up the nominees are being announced. And there's no doubt going to be plenty of snubs, shocks, and viral moments.

It's been a great year for movies, including the oft-talked about Barbenheimer event, which saw both Barbie and Oppenheimer opening on the same weekend. Then there's Killers of the Flower Moon, as well as acclaimed international titles like Anatomy of a Fall. Without further ado, below are the 2024 Academy Award nominees.

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Actress

Best Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives



Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction

Barbie

Opppenheimer

Poor Things

Zone of Interest

Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse



Best International Feature Film

Best Documentary Feature

Best Production Design

Barbie

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Opppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Film Editing

Best Makeup And Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Best Score

Best Original Song

"The Fire Inside", Flamin' Hot

"I'm Just Ken", Barbie

"It Never Went Away" American Symphony

"Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)", Killers of the Flower Moon

"What Was I Made For? Barbie

Best Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1

Napoleon

Best Animated Short

Letter to a Pig

95 Senses

Our Uniform

War is Over!

Pachyderm

Best Documentary Short

The ABCS of Book Banning

The Barber Of Little Rock

Island In Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai and Wai Po

Best Live-Action Short Film

The AFter

Invincible

Night of Fortune

Red White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

There you have it! The nominations are official, and only time will tell who the Oscar winners end up being for this year. The race is officially on, and it should be interesting to see who campaigns the most for the chance to take home a coveted Academy Award. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience. Let's just hope we don't have another Oscars slap situation coming down the pipeline.