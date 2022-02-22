Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer: Check Out The First Look At Director's Next World War II Movie
By Sarah El-Mahmoud published
The next Nolan movie is underway.
Following the 2020 release of Tenet, Christopher Nolan is back at it making another massive film called Oppenheimer. As of late, the filmmaker has been assembling a huge cast to tell a story about the “father of the atomic bomb” J. Robert Oppenheimer. The upcoming movie will star his frequent collaborator Cillian Murphy as the theoretical physicist and now we have a first look at the Peaky Blinders actor as Nolan’s latest lead.
On a palindrome of a day, on this Tuesday 2/22/2022, Universal Pictures and Christopher Nolan’s production company Syncopy announced that Oppenheimer has started production, via Variety. The studio also released a first look at Cillian Murphy in character. Check it out:
https://t.co/mE3T3za5YwFebruary 22, 2022
Cillian Murphy, who has worked with Christopher Nolan on a number of films in the past including the Dark Knight trilogy and Dunkirk embodies J. Robert Oppenheimer in a black and white photo that features him looking straight into the camera whilst wearing a hat whilst smoking a cigarette. Considering the physicist was a chain smoker who later suffered from throat cancer, it’s an accurate portrait of Oppenheimer for Nolan’s take on the historical person.
More to come...
