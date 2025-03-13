‘Classic Stephen King And Very, Very Topical’: The Rule Of Jenny Pen Director Shares Early Thoughts About Adapting The Brilliant Mystery Danny Coughlin’s Bad Dream
A story perfectly fit for adaptation.
Released in 2024, You Like It Darker is one of Stephen King’s best short story/novella collections (which is saying quite a lot when understanding that his bibliography also includes Different Seasons, Four Past Midnight and Skeleton Crew). Every terrifying tale is captivating in its own special way – but no title is as clearly cinematic as “Danny Coughlin’s Bad Dream,” which is why I’m over the moon that it is being adapted by The Rule Of Jenny Pen writer/director James Ashcroft.
I had the chance to speak with the Kiwi filmmaker late last week, and a significant portion of our conversation was dedicated to a discussion of Stephen King – including both his thoughts on “Danny Coughlin’s Bad Dream” and the influence/impact of the legendary author on The Rule Of Jenny Pen (which is an absolutely terrific film and is now in limited release). This portion of the interview is at the heart of this week’s edition of The King Beat, and there’s a lot of good stuff, so let’s dive in!
The Rule Of Jenny Pen Director Is Adapting Stephen King’s Danny Coughlin’s Bad Dream, And I Couldn’t Be More Excited
When I read You Like It Darker last summer, I remember never wanting “Danny Coughlin’s Bad Dream” to end. It’s a tremendous example of everything that’s great about Stephen King’s recent stories: it sets up a compelling mystery, features fascinating and complex characters, and manages to include a drip of the supernatural while keeping the majority of the tale grounded in reality. I could see the movie adaptation playing in my head as I read the novella, and I got the sense from James Ashcroft that he felt the same way.
News that the filmmaker was developing a Danny Coughlin’s Bad Dream film found its way online a few weeks ago, so I felt compelled to ask Ashcroft about it during our conversation. He was upfront about not being able to say too much about project, but he also expressed a passion for the material and an excitement about digging into its themes:
You Like It Darker by Stephen King
"Danny Coughlin's Bad Dream" is one of 12 amazing short stories/novellas in Stephen King's 2024 collection You Like It Darker – which also includes the sequel to Cujo, titled "Rattlesnakes."
The titular character in “Danny Coughlin’s Bad Dream” is a custodian at a high school in Kansas who sees his entire life disrupted thanks to a random nighttime vision. He has a dream about a dead body buried at a gas station, and while he has never had any psychic events in his life, he can’t shake the reality of what he saw. Investigating details he remembers, he is able to find both the gas station and the body, and he does the right thing by alerting the police… but doing the right thing has rough consequences.
Unable to explain how he found the body without referencing the supernatural, Danny becomes the prime suspect in a murder investigation, and the lead detective on the case, Franklin Jalbert, is more than a little unhinged.
James Ashcroft is currently working on an adaptation of the Alex North novel The Whisper Man as his follow-up to The Rule Of Jenny Pen, but we’ll hopefully learn more about Danny Coughlin’s Bad Dream very soon.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
The Rule Of Jenny Pen Director Discusses The Influence Of The Shining And Stephen King’s Response
Stephen King personally reached out to James Ashcroft about his interest in adapting Danny Coughlin’s Bad Dream, and the reason for that outreach is tied to the author’s love of the filmmaker’s latest feature. King had the chance to see The Rule Of Jenny Pen last fall around the time when it had its world premiere at Fantastic Fest, and he was effusive in his response – Tweeting that it was “one of the best films” he’d see that year and literally urging movie-goers to check it out. Before he took to social media with his public critique, however, he first sent Ashcroft a personal message.
James Ashcroft painted a wonderful picture of how he first learned of Stephen King’s appreciation for his work, saying,
More than being thankful for Stephen King hyping up his work, James Ashcroft was also generally thankful for everything that the author does to support other creatives. Those who regularly read The King Beat or follow King on Bluesky and/or Threads know that he is regularly posting messages about new movies and shows he is watching or new books he is reading. Ashcroft continued,
The connection runs deeper than just that, however. If one watches The Rule Of Jenny Pen with the work of Stephen King in mind, one can’t help but recognize overt influence from Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation of The Shining (I won’t spoil the Easter egg hunt for anybody, but be on the lookout for the number “237” and a sequence involving old photographs). I specifically asked Ashcroft about the influence of the beloved horror film, and he didn’t deny anything:
In The Rule Of Jenny Pen, Geoffrey Rush plays Stefan Mortensen, a cantankerous judge who lives in a rest home as he recovers from a stroke and finds himself tormented by a psychotic, sadistic bully named Dave Crealy (John Lithgow). Beyond the aforementioned Easter eggs, there are echoes of the infamous Overlook Hotel in the film’s Royal Pine Mews, as Ashcroft explained:
The internet has dubbed this kind of aesthetic “liminal space,” and it’s used with expert finesse by James Ashcroft in The Rule Of Jenny Pen. The world of the rest home feels relatively safe when residents are out of their rooms and in common areas, but those same areas become haunted when they are empty at night… with the exception of Dave Crealy creeping around. The director added,
The Rule Of Jenny Pen is now playing in limited release in theaters nationwide, and it will be available to stream for those with a Shudder subscription on an undisclosed date later this year.
Not enough Stephen King for you? Well, you can also check out my reports from earlier this week about the remake of Cujo now in the works at Netflix and Edgar Wright’s comments about Glen Powell’s performance in The Running Man (arriving in theaters in November). After you finish reading those stories, you can anticipate my next King Beat column, which is published weekly here on CinemaBlend every Thursday.
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Rachel Zegler Was The Fairest Of Them All In Snow White Performance Gown, But Her Candy Apple Purse Took Method Dressing To The Next Level
Kevin Bacon Can Thank Footloose For One ‘Nightmare’ Scenario He Experiences At Weddings