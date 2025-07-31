After Watching MCU Films Destroy Cleveland As A Filming Location For Years, Superman's Ending Was Exactly What I Needed To See

Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS are ahead for James Gunn's Superman.

The Man of Steel came to Cleveland this summer on the 2025 movie schedule , and not just in the sense that Northeast Ohioans can have the tendency of slipping “Superman was created in Cleveland!” into conversation whenever possible. James Gunn’s highly-anticipated Superman filmed largely in Cleveland, with bad guys wreaking some havoc as the city doubled as Metropolis, but also delivering a pretty iconic final scene for Superman and Lois Lane in a gorgeous location.

As one of those Northeast Ohioans who likes to shout out Superman, I was excited to learn that the movie would be filming in the same city where the comic book character was created back in 1938. In fact, it’s always exciting when film crews for blockbusters come to town, with the Ohio Motion Picture Tax Credit as a big draw. Movies like The Avengers and Captain America: The Winter Soldier have featured locations from the city for the MCU as well, but there's a reason why I was more of a fan of DC's Man of Steel paying Cleveland a visit than Steve Rogers!

The Marvel Cinematic Universe Destroys Cleveland

While a Marvel movie filming in Cleveland is generally good for the city in real life, it’s generally not a good thing within the MCU when it doubles for a location like New York City. Joss Whedon brought The Avengers to Cleveland as a substitute for NYC and the iconic Battle of New York. If that wasn't enough, Loki cut out an eyeball in a recognizable location for any native of the city despite the gruesome scene being set in-universe in Stuttgart, Germany.

Cleveland didn’t fare well in The Winter Soldier either, although I’m happy to remind whoever I’m with whenever I visit that the lobby of the Cleveland Museum of Art doubled as the Triskelion in Chris Evans’ film. I just leave out the part where Captain America crashed through the ceiling of the museum!

Basically, Cleveland takes a beating whenever the MCU drops by, so it was up to Superman to do us right.

Superman Showcases Cleveland With A Happy Ending

Now, in fairness to the MCU, the Man of Steel wreaked his fair share of havoc in Cleveland as Metropolis, and part of me had to flinch during the fight scene in the Metropolis Meteors' stadium since I know the real-life Progressive Field well. But the Leader Building doubling as the Daily Planet building was fun to see, and I’m so used to seeing Public Square destroyed on the big screen that it barely registers anymore. And hey, Superman saved a Cleveland squirrel!

But my very favorite showcase of the city was one that took advantage of a beautiful location and delivered a happy ending. Superman and Lois Lane’s big kiss was in the Cleveland Arcade building. It isn’t used for much in real life nowadays but was the perfect backdrop for the climactic kiss at the end of Superman. (Before Supergirl showed up, anyway!)

Besides, the happy ending of Superman with a post-credits scene that didn't involve a Thanos-level threat to the universe meant that I could leave the theater not only having enjoyed a fun movie, but getting to see a great Cleveland location not only survive a superhero film, but be the backdrop to one of my favorite superhero romance moments.