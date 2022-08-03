Could Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Really Go To Space? Here’s What Chad Stahelski Thinks

Space isn’t the final frontier for just the Star Trek franchise, as other massive movie series have used cosmic backdrops as well. Viewers have already seen Fast and Furious send its characters into space in F9. But the high-octane series might not be the only modern blockbuster franchise to have its protagonists boldly go. Specifically, could John Wick be next in line? Well, director Chad Stahelski has some thoughts about Keanu Reeves’ Wick making the jump.

While promoting Netflix's Day Shift, the John Wick: Chapter 4 director opened up to Comic Book.com about possibly launching the former hitman into space. I mean, at this point, the idea of switching things up for beloved characters by sending them into the cosmos is starting to become quite a major point of discussion, especially in a post-F9 world. When Stahelski spoke on the possibility of the deadly assassin fighting for his life in space, he dropped thoughts that may get some fans excited:

There's a distinct possibility it could. I don't know if I'd be piloting the ship, but could the character go? Even as a fan, I think the John Wick world is kind of fun and interesting. But the sky's the limit. We're not coming from an existing IP, so I don't have to follow Batman lore. I can do anything.

Having a franchise that's based on an original idea allows endless storytelling possibilities, so John Wick could indeed take the action to the stars. I mean, if Fast and Furious can send Ludacris and Tyrese Gibson into space in a tricked-out muscle car, the legendary hitman can certainly take down enemies in a spacesuit. Of course, Keanu Reeves might have to make the trek alone, as Chad Stahelski cast doubt on his own future with the action franchise.

Despite that, Chad Stahelski still seems to be open to continuing his work with the popular action series. He mentioned that he and his fellow producers “could continue to be smart” by making sure they bring “the right people in to continue it” long after he leaves his behind-the-scenes post. So anything could happen essentially, both in front of and behind the camera, but Stahelski also noted that the titular character would “stay earthbound” for now.

Thinking about what the series could be is almost as fascinating as pondering what it almost was. Producer Basil Iwanyk spilled that John Wick was going to look a lot different, as the character was originally imagined as a 75-year-old retired hitman. The studio even considered veteran Hollywood badasses Clint Eastwood and Harrison Ford to play the role before Keanu Reeves got involved with the project.

At present, Chapter 4 seems like it'll dish out another round of intense action and gun play, as the deadly hitman is waging war on The High Table, the antagonists of the third installment. Though Keanu Reeves' character may not have to go at it alone. Wick 4 co-star Hiroyuki Sanada teased a history with Reeves’ hero, which could indicate that he'll be an ally. There's a lot to look forward to, and Reeves is already campaigning for his Matrix co-star Carrie-Ann Moss to join a future Wick sequel. I'll be watching for that -- and for any developments regarding a trip to space for Wick.

It will be a while before viewers will get to see Keanu Reeves back in action, as John Wick: Chapter 4 hits theaters on March 24, 2023. But check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 movie schedule to learn about the other films that are being released over the rest of this year.