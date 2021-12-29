Keanu Reeves Wants Another Matrix Co-Star To Join John Wick 5

Following their time together on the original three Matrix movies as Neo and Morpehus, respective, Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne reunited for John Wick: Chapter 2, with the latter appearing as The Bowery King. Fishburne reprised the character for John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum and the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4, but now Keanu Reeves is looking to add another Matrix star to the action franchise. If he has his way, then we’ll be seeing Carrie Anne-Moss take part in John Wick 5.

While speaking with People alongside Keanu Reeves about The Matrix Resurrections, Carrie-Anne Moss mentioned that she loves John Wick, as after watching it with her son, she started to understand Reeves’ “outrageous gift for telling story through his body.” When the actor asked Moss if she was interested in playing an assassin in an upcoming John Wick movie, she said she’d “love it” and would “start practicing,” to which Reeves responded:

Be careful for what you wish for. I'm on it now.

While this by no means a 100% guarantee Carrie-Anne Moss will appear in John Wick 5, knowing Keanu Reeves, he’ll likely do his best to ensure that this happens. After all, if Laurence Fishburne can become an important character in the John Wick film series, then surely there’s room for Carrie-Anne Moss in John Wick 5, right? Whether she’s allied with Reeves’ Wick or one of the many assassins determined to eliminate him, you can bet that a lot of Matrix fans would be jazzed to see the Trinity actress in this world. Reeves and Moss had a great time re-teaming on The Matrix Resurrections, so let’s keep this professional collaboration going!

Lionsgate announced back in August 2020 that John Wick 5 was in development, and originally the plan was for it to shoot back-to-back with John Wick: Chapter 4. However, that approach was scrapped by March 2021, which works out in Carrie-Anne Moss’ favor. If the studio had followed through with the back-to-back shoot, then John Wick 5 would be rolling cameras right now, and it would be too late to throw Moss into the mix. It hasn’t been revealed yet when the fifth movie will begin filming.

As far as John Wick: Chapter 4 goes, principal photography began in late June and concluded at the end October, but no specific plot details have been revealed yet. Fortunately, we at least know who the main players will be. In addition to Laurence Fishburne’s Bowery King, Chapter 4 will also bring back Ian McShane’s Winston and Lance Reddick’s Charon, while the lineup of newcomers includes Donnie Yen as an old friend of John Wick’s, Marko Zaror as one of the people pursing John, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins and Clancy Brown. Behind the scenes, Chad Stahelski resumed his directing duties, and Shay Hatten and Michael Finch penned the script.

John Wick: Chapter 4 has been pushed back to March 24, 2023, so we’ll be waiting a long time for John Wick 5’s arrival. Still, hopefully Keanu Reeves can work something out to bring Carrie-Anne Moss aboard the movie. If that happens, we’ll let you know.