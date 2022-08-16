Courteney Cox Has Wrapped Scream 6, And Celebrated With Ghostface

The horror genre has been thriving for years, to the joy of moviegoers. And some of the best horror movies returned to theaters thanks to new sequels, including Wes Craven’s Scream. Following the success of the fifth movie this past January, another sequel was quickly greenlit by Paramount. Courteney Cox has officially wrapped Scream 6, and celebrated with none other than Ghostface himself.

Not much is known about Scream 6, but since Neve Campbell dropped out due to a pay dispute , it looks like Courteney Cox will be the only OG actor appearing in the mysterious slasher. It’s unclear how Gale will factor into the new story that’s being set in NYC, but set photos revealed she was back in her bright suits . The Friends icon has wrapped her role in the next sequel, and posted a fun video on Instagram featuring Ghostface. Check it out below,

I mean, how fun is that? Clearly some serious work was put into making this fun clip featuring Courteney Cox having her own Ghostface run-in IRL. Scream content like this will no doubt help to buoy fan excitement for the mysterious slasher. Especially since there’s been so much talk about Neve Campbell’s absence.

The above video from Courteney Cox’s Instagram features the iconic actress returning home after wrapping her role in Scream 6. But while trying to unwind, her security cameras capture footage of a Ghostface killer in the property. It’s a quick clip, but is a fun ride that definitely invokes the feelings of the beloved property. And it took editing and someone under the mask in order to make the quick social media video work so well.

Not a ton about the contents of Scream 6, but it’s thrilling to learn that members of the cast have already wrapped principal photography. The first synopsis revealed that the story will largely follow the two sets of siblings Sam and Tara (Samantha Barrerra and Jenna Ortega) and Mindy and Chad (Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Goosing) from the previous movie as they travel to New York City and attempt to put Woodsboro and Ghostface behind them. But we’ve all seen how difficult this is from the previous five movies.

As previously mentioned, the generations of Scream fans out there were disappointed when Neve Campbell revealed that she won’t be playing franchise hero Sidney Prescott in the upcoming sixth movie. It’s almost impossible to imagine Scream 6 without her, as the franchise has always been rooted in her experience as a survivor. Luckily for hardcore fans, another familiar face will appear: Hayden Panettiere’s Kirby Reed who was revealed to have survived the events of Scream 4 .