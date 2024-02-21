A Cringe Post Of A Reporter Asking About Barry Keoghan's Nude Saltburn Scenes Has Been Viewed Over 6 Million Times

Major SPOILERS about Saltburn's ending are told in this article. So, read with caution...

Emerald Fennell’s new movie Saltburn has generated a lot of talk due to its shocking sexual content. Most notable is the film’s conclusion, when Barry Keoghan’s character struts a celebratory dance completely in the nude. After a reporter conducted an awkward interview with All of Us Strangers actor Andrew Scott about the Saltburn nude scenes, footage of that cringe moment has gone viral with over six million views.

The scene of Barry Keoghan dancing naked throughout the Saltburn Mansion seems to be the butt of every joke (pardon the pun). Even Jo Koy’s Golden Globes opening monologue had a Saltburn joke about the Irish actor’s penis. At the BAFTAs red carpet, an X user posted a cringe video of a BBC News reporter asking Irish actor Andrew Scott his reaction to seeing Keoghan’s nude scenes in the black comedy film. Here’s how he awkwardly responded:

I won’t spoil it for anybody…it was great…it was great.

With so much attention directed towards Saltburn’s nude scenes, you’d think people forgot what the movie was even about. The BBC News reporter didn’t stop at that awkward question, as another followed when he asked the Fleabag actor about the rumors of prosthetics being used on the nude Barry Keoghan. The Black Mirror actor responded by politely walking away. I can’t say I blame him, as Saltburn wasn’t Scott’s movie and there’s no reason why he should have a say on that subject.

The viral X video clearly got a kick out of social media users, as it currently has 6.1 million views and 17k likes on it. Many comments used the words “cringeworthy,” “creepy,” and “dreadful” to describe what they saw. Although, they did commend Scott for walking away when he could sense the interview was going nowhere.

The famous Saltburn scene that everyone keeps talking about is when Oliver celebrates successfully conning his way into the Saltburn mansion by dancing a nude jig around the luxurious property. Director Emerald Fennell explained the naked dance scene as the cunning character marking his territory and leaving audiences wondering if they should be happy over what the main character accomplished. And no, Barry Keoghan did not use a body double for those scenes.

If anything, the challenging part for the Dunkirk actor was having to come out of his shell to dance. The original plan was just for him to walk around the house, but Fennell felt his dancing would give the film’s conclusion a feeling of “triumph and joy.” The BAFTA-nominated film’s most memorable scene ended up being an obsession with the internet and giving Keoghan a rising sex symbol status.