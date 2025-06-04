After Arnold Schwarzenegger Went Viral For Calling Out 'I See The Weenie' In Interview, His Son Patrick Hilariously Responded
This clip though.
HBO is known for its hit TV content, and The White Lotus is definitely in that category. The dark comedy (which is streaming with a Max subscription) is water cooler talk, on top of being an Emmy-winning success. Season 3 had lots of viral moments, including Patrick Schwarzenegger's nudity. And he and his famous father Arnold Schwarzenegger had a hilarious exchange about that sequence in particular.
The Ratliff Brothers' incestuous plot line is perhaps what Season 3 is the most known for. That story was a slow burn, including some nudity by Schwarzenegger episodes before Saxon and Lochlan kissed. The father/son duo recently appeared on Variety's Actors on Actors series, where the Terminator icon hilariously revealed his reaction to Patrick's nude scenes.
This quote it pretty hilarious to read, but hearing Arnold Schwarzenegger say "I see the weenie" is even more delightful. While Patrick has gotten some flak online for being a "nepo baby", interviews between the pair of hulking actors might help to quell those voices. Because this content is A+.
A clip of this give and take quickly started circulating online, sharing the sweet chemistry between the two Schwarzeneggers. Eventually Patrick tweeted out a response, poking fun at this father's word choice. It reads:
Arnold, that's who! The word choice did strike me as funny, especially paired with the legendary actor's signature accent. But as the elder Schwarzenegger pointed out, he's no stranger to nudity himself. Case in point: both Conan the Barbarian and the Terminator franchise.
HBO shows are known for pushing the envelope when it comes to nudity, especially The White Lotus. And Patrick Schwarzenegger wasn't the only member of the main cast of Season 3 who was asked to drop trow. Jason Isaacs also had a nude scene, rocking a prosthetic penis for the sequence. There's just something about those Ratliffs that makes them want to go naked while on vacation.
Fans are already looking forward to Season 4 of The White Lotus, but it's not going to be part of the 2025 TV premiere list. And since Mike White is filming Survivor 50, I wonder if the wait between seasons will be longer. We'll just have to wait for more information, including which characters might return for another season like Tanya, Belinda, and Greg.
