Critics Have Seen Dicks: The Musical, And They Seem To Be In Agreement On The ‘Absurd’ And ‘Irreverent’ Comedy

Dicks: The Musical got its start as a 30-minute stage show titled Fucking Identical Twins, and now Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson of the Upright Citizens Brigade have expanded their raunchy musical for the big screen. A24 has made a name for itself with its unique and often bizarre content, and from what critics are saying about Dicks: The Musical, the comedy seems to fit right in with the best A24 offerings . With the movie getting a wide release to theaters October 20, let’s take a look at the comedy that’s being touted as a meta masterpiece of humorous irreverence.

Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson reprise their roles as “identical twins” Craig and Trevor, but instead of the two-man version at UCB, they’re joined by some iconic co-stars in Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally and Bowen Yang as the narrator God . The plot has strong notes of The Parent Trap, but it’s so much more than that. CinemaBlend’s own Corey Chichizola calls it the “most unhinged” movie he’s ever seen , full of wild musical numbers that poke fun at the tropes of musical theater. He’s ready for a rewatch (or 12), writing:

In a time where IPs are ruling the entertainment industry and most studios are afraid to take risks, Dicks: The Musical stands out as something wholly original. It’s almost a wonder the movie was produced at all, given how the script and songs truly pull no punches in regard to their filth. But it really hit me right in my comedic sensibility, and I bet I’m not unique in this.

Michael Ordoña of the LA Times says to think The Parent Trap with loads of horny humor, deadpan jokes and a healthy dose of blasphemy. While Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally are a highlight, the movie overall lags a little in the middle. The critic continues:

Dicks can’t maintain [Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally’s] level of performative thrust all the way through; it sags a bit in the middle, as one might expect from making the considerable jump from the stage and through the hoops of major revisions. But the film bounces back toward its back nine, with a final number calculated to make heads in certain corners of our political discourse rupture, then explode.

Glen Weldon of NPR marvels at how Dicks: The Musical could possibly be less subtle than its title. While its sustained absurdity isn’t really built for the long haul, the movie is a lot of dumb fun, Weldon says, with songs that mostly work. According to the critic:

The fun of Dicks: The Musical isn't what's being said, really, but how it's said, and who's saying it. That much is made expressly apparent in an opening title card informing us that the roles of the two heterosexual main characters will be played in fact by two gay men, and noting the braveness of this choice. That's the gag, here — the big, over-the-top, queer-as-hell theatricality of Sharp and Jackson. Nuance, pack your bags. Subtlety, get thee hence. Sophistication, wit, cleverness, insight — you have no business here. Dumb, filthy gay jokes, puns and sight gags? Welcome. We have your room ready.

Ethan Anderton of SlashFilm rates it a 7 out of 10, despite writing that it goes off the rail (not necessarily in a good way) with its absurdity. To be absurd is the point, according to Anderton, who writes:

Even with the film's shortcomings, you can't help but appreciate the fact that the musical is so unashamedly queer and humorously irreverent. There's just too much hilarious nonsense and amusing farcicality to be deterred by the film's missteps. Sharp and Jackson don't completely overstay their welcome, and they show great potential for something even better in the future. But for now, this is the kind of movie that is destined to become a cult classic, perhaps with repertory screenings and audience participation. Who doesn't want to be in a crowd belting out the lyrics, ‘My c**k is f**kin' massive, it always makes the ladies sore, it's 10 inches long, curves to the left, then it goes 10 inches more.’

I mean, who doesn’t love a good sing-along, right? Siddhant Adlakha of Polygon calls Dicks: The Musical a “meta comedy masterpiece” and says it has the potential to go down as one of the decade’s smartest and funniest comedies. The critic continues:

Both the script and Charles’ direction work constantly on textual and metatextual levels simultaneously. It works both as a story of prototypically straight bros ending up in a queer narrative, and as a self-aware tale of the movie’s creation, with a pair of gay artists stepping into straight roles while poorly disguising their identities, and performing versions of compulsory heterosexuality familiar to anyone who’s ever been closeted. Even the most complicated meta jokes feel rooted in lived experiences.