Critics Say Ke Huy Quan Continues To Delight In Love Hurts, But They Have One Big Complaint About The Action Comedy
Valentine's romp hits theaters February 7.
Ke Huy Quan has been enjoying quite a renaissance following his career-saving role in Everything Everywhere All at Once. The former child actor now has an Academy Award on his resume, which has led to some TV opportunities — including joining the MCU with Loki — as well as several upcoming projects on the 2025 movie calendar. The first of these is Love Hurts, an action comedy co-starring fellow Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, and ahead of its release in theaters on February 7, critics had the chance to give it a watch. Let’s see what they have to say.
In Love Hurts, Marvin Gable (Ke Huy Quan), a hitman-turned-realtor, sees his past come back to haunt him when his former partner Rose (Ariana DeBose) reveals that Marvin’s brother, crime boss Knuckles (Daniel Wu), is coming after them. In CinemaBlend’s review of Love Hurts, Eric Eisenberg says Ke Huy Quan shines in this role, but DeBose is too often kept hidden. The actors’ charm is ultimately overshadowed by generic action in this entertaining, but underwhelming flick. He gives it 2.5 out of 5 stars, writing:
Ke Huy Quan has said Steven Spielberg influenced his decision to accept this role, and David Fear of Rolling Stone agrees Quan deserves a chance to showcase his skills in a leading role, but this “lazy action flick” isn’t it. Love may hurt, Fear says, but not as much as watching a great actor stuck in a bad movie. The critic continues:
Nearly all of the critics seem to be praising Ke Huy Quan, but lamenting the fact that he deserves a script with more for the Oscar winner to work with. A.A. Dowd of IGN gives Love Hurts a “Bad” 4 out of 10, saying the movie doesn’t do as much as other very similar (and better) movies to make the “cuddly” Quan feel dark enough to have once killed people for a living. Dowd continues:
Pete Hammond of Deadline says the cast of Love Hurts — particularly the leads, but the supporting actors as well — do what they can with the script they were given, but it’s not enough to save this violent Valentine’s movie. Hammond says:
Mae Abdulbaki of ScreenRant has a more complimentary view of the film overall, saying it falls into “so bad it’s good” territory with its campiness. It’s so silly, over the top and corny that Abdulbaki couldn’t help but laugh out loud. The critic gives Love Hurts a 6 out of 10 and writes:
Any moviegoers looking to enjoy their next dose of Ke Huy Quan may want to temper their expectations. While he gives a worthy effort — as well as the rest of the cast — critics seem to collectively think the script doesn’t live up to Quan’s potential. That doesn’t mean it can’t be enjoyed anyway, and if Love Hurts sounds like the movie for you, catch the movie in theaters starting Friday, February 7.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
