As Happy Gilmore 2 Hits Netflix, Critics Note Adam Sandler’s ‘Moronic’ Comedy And Emotional Story But Don’t Agree On Whether He Sinks The Putt
Will the sequel take fans to their happy place?
Adam Sandler absolutely crushed it with his 1996 sports comedy Happy Gilmore, which decades later is still beloved as one of the best movies of the ‘90s. That makes its sequel, Happy Gilmore 2, both highly anticipated and a risky venture. Now, as it hits the 2025 movie calendar on July 25, critics are weighing in on the final product. So is it a hole-in-one or will it make you want to take off your skate and try to stab somebody?
The story sees Happy Gilmore return to the golf course after nearly 30 years to earn money to pay for his daughter Vienna’s (Sunny Sanders) ballet school. Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald and Ben Stiller are among the actors reprising their roles for the new Netflix movie. In CinemaBlend’s review of Happy Gilmore 2, Corey Chichizola says it’s everything he was hoping for, with plenty of plot twists, cameos, constant humor and an emotionally impactful story. He gives it 4 out of 5 stars and says:
Jeff Ewing of Collider agrees, rating the movie 7 out of 10. Adam Sandler skillfully balances the old characters with the new, providing comedy and heart in equal measure, the critic says. The multitude of cameos are fun, but it borders on distracting at times. Ewing concludes:
Kate Erbland of IndieWire is mostly on board with Happy Gilmore 2 (available to stream with a Netflix subscription), grading it a B-. It’s not a hole-in-one, she says, but it sinks some solid shots with wacky gags and surprising sadness:
Frank Scheck of THR doesn’t pull punches when saying that Happy Gilmore 2 is a “terrible” movie, retreading the original with the same actors, the same soundtrack and constant callbacks. The sequel is “moronic, witless and relentlessly vulgar,” according to the critic, which is to say Happy Gilmore fans will love it. He continues:
Ethan Anderton of SlashFilm says Happy Gilmore 2 takes a big swing but completely whiffs it by doing something unforgivable in the opening sequence from which it can never recover. The sequel is, per the critic, “a poor excuse for nostalgic comedy, and you'd have more fun getting a colonoscopy with a rake.” Anderton gives it a 2 out of 10, writing:
With an original movie that’s considered such a classic, Happy Gilmore 2 had a pretty high bar to meet, so I’m not surprised that critics are having trouble finding common ground.
It sounds like we can expect tons of jokes, cameos and callbacks, as well as some pretty emotional story beats, and regardless of how well they all work, I don’t think any number of bad reviews would keep fans of the original from checking this one out. This sequel is now available to stream on Netflix.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
