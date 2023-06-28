Dahmer's Evan Peters Is Jumping Back To The Big Screen For A Huge Disney Franchise

When it comes to the biggest stars on Netflix, actor Evan Peters has been making some huge splashes. Most recently, his portrayal of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story nabbed him both acclaim and controversy. Now the actor is apparently switching gears in a pretty big way, as Peters has been announced as being cast in Disney's Tron 3; which, based on some new details, could be a game-changer for the series.

THR broke the news that Peters has been cast to star in the unnamed Tron three-quel, which has Jared Leto attached as its lead. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil director Joachim Rønning is set to helm the picture, with the speculated start date of this August being repeated in the report above.

What’s even more exciting is along with Evan Peter’s casting, Tron: Ares will reportedly "focus on the emergence of a sentient program that crosses over into the human world that is not ready for contact." That's right, Programs, even the AI of this forward thinking sci-fi classic is getting a chilling upgrade to fit with modern times.

Naturally, outside of what’s been highlighted above, Evan Peters’ role in the next Tron movie is not something we know a lot about. With the project’s current state still being in a sort of flux, there’s a chance that even the best laid plans could be delayed by the various guild strikes going on at the moment. However, there’s enough promising information here to start speculation, if what we’ve read is true.

As someone who’s still absolutely bummed out that the script known as Tron: Ascension is on ice at best, it continues to look like Tron: Ares may have taken some cues from that draft. Most importantly, the aspect that Tron: Legacy director Joseph Kosinski highlighted in previous conversations , which hinted at a machine invasion into the human world.

Where this next movie will fit on the Tron timeline is another question worth tackling, as we’re still not clear how this next movie will link to Legacy’s events. Even in that relative darkness, it’s good to know that the next chapter of the ENCOM legacy is drawing closer to booting up. All that needs to happen is an official announcement from Disney, and it’s game on for all who look forward to returning to The Grid.

We still have no clue if Tron 3 will indeed be filming this summer or what sort of release date is in the works. For now, we’ll just have to keep knocking on the sky and listening for the sound. In the meantime, you can revisit the world of Tron with a Disney+ subscription, as well as Evan Peters’ most recent appearing in the MCU through WandaVision.