'Dear God, Stop Putting Ben Stiller In Comedies.' The Harrowing Note That Ben Stiller Saw At The Height Of His Meet The Parents Fame

When it comes to Ben Stiller and film, a lot comes to mind. The best Ben Stiller movies are an example of his range, but it's his comedy movies that stick out. Whether you love the actor and comedian’s work or not, especially during the early aughts–some of which can be found on the 100 best movies of the 2000's –it elicits a strong response normally. And that’s exactly what Stiller found in a letter he came across during the highs of his meeting the in-law franchise popularity.

While talking with the New York Times about Severance Season 2, his body of work and more, he was asked about why comedy viewers in the early aughts loved every one of his infamous roles. The Zoolander star wasn’t sure and even brought up a journalist who publicly denounced his comedic roles. He had this to say about the time frame and how much he enjoyed that magical era of humorous movies:

I remember opening up The L.A. Times, and there was this writer who wrote a letter: Dear God, stop putting Ben Stiller in comedies. I was just like, I don’t know, I’m here, I love doing what I do. But it’s only in retrospect that I can go, wow, there was a thing happening that I was fortunate to be a part of. But I don’t know what the zeitgeist was. You can look at 2000s comedies, and they were a specific kind of thing, a tone, and there were a lot of great things in those comedies that we don’t have now. I don’t know if you could recreate that.

Stiller is no stranger to people having mixed feelings about him. Most of his big characters he played then in funny movies were outlandish, smug and overly loud. As someone who likes many movies involving the There’s Something About Mary actor, I'm a fan. I’m sure the author of the letter probably touched on his more serious works like Reality Bites or maybe just thought he was too abrasive. Either way, it’s funny to think someone called the Heavyweights actor out for his work in the genre, especially when his parents are comedy legends, Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara.

Looking ahead, the director, producer and actor has a big year in front of him. He has the long-awaited Severance Season 2 finally returning during the 2025 TV schedule (after a slew of scheduling and other reasons). Beyond that, he made his return to acting after several years away this past holiday season in the simple yet goofy Nutcrackers. He’s also been excited about his return to the wacky golf movie , along with reuniting with good friend Adam Sandler (a part of our 2025 movie schedule ).

I’m glad that Ben Stiller didn’t let that op-ed in the LA Times detract from his career in the midst of Meet the Parents success. The notable call-out is a comedy within itself and a perfect one for the 59-year-old to star in.

If you’d like to watch Ben Stiller in Meet the Parents you can do so with a Netflix subscription