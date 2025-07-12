WWE's Goldberg Believes Only One Person Should Use The Spear Finisher, And I Totally Agree With Him

Bill Goldberg will take on Gunther for what will likely be his final match in WWE on Saturday Night's Main Event, but his legacy will live on. While we won't see him perform at upcoming WWE events, his iconic "spear" is still a move performed by many superstars of the modern era. According to Goldberg, however, only one of them has the right to be doing it.

Currently, Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, and Bron Breakker work the spear heavily into their moveset in the WWE. That doesn't even include the variety of superstars who pull it out in a pinch in a match. Goldberg is likely aware of all of those people, and yet he told SHAK Wrestling that the only person who should be using it is Breakker.

What Bill Goldberg Had To Say About Bron Breakker And The Spear

In fairness, Goldberg didn't pass the torch of the spear to Bron Breakker unprompted. He was asked about Undertaker making the comment that Breakker is deserving of being the sole carrier of the spear, and the legend said that he agrees with that sentiment wholeheartedly:

I think a thousand percent he’s the only human being in the WWE that should be doing that. Now, I know I’m going to catch a lot of hell from that, but I don’t care because that’s the truth. I mean, it is what it is.

I'm not surprised to hear this, considering Goldberg excluded Bron Breakker from a video compilation he shared of weak spears in the WWE a while back. Plus I think it's fair to say that Breakker's spear to IShowSpeed during the 2025 Royal Rumble still remains one of the most brutal spots of the year, so it tracks his skills with the move are top of mind.

I can't imagine there's going to be a lot of backlash coming to Goldberg from WWE superstars, especially considering he's about to have his retirement match. That said, bold move to bury Roman Reigns' ability to perform the finisher before having that retirement match, even if it is too late to reverse course.

I guess while Goldberg could end up getting hit with a receipt worse than the gash he got from that tractor accident a while back, I don't think Gunther is going to try and work stiff against the former WCW star for expressing an opinion. Plus, as he mentioned in the interview, it's the truth.

It's nice of Goldberg to give kudos to Bron Breakker, especially at a time when the latter isn't doing a lot in the WWE. He and Bronson Reed have become Seth Rollins' enforcers, and while I'm seeing them a lot when I watch Monday Night Raw with my Netflix subscription, it feels like both had their momentum on the main roster halted as a result of this new story. Perhaps a nod from Goldberg on his way out will remind WWE creatives that Breakker is a monster and needs a little more to do than just play bodyguard to Rollins.

Watch Goldberg take on Gunther on WWE's Saturday Night Main Event on NBC on Saturday, July 12th at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm ready to see how this match plays out, and if the grizzled veteran can hit at least one more iconic spear on Gunther before saying goodbye to the world of wrestling.