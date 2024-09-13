Even Ben Stiller Is Flustered By How Long We've Been Waiting For More Severance, But His Comments Actually Make Me Feel Better About Season 2
Yes, we’re still waiting for the return of one of Apple TV+’s best shows, Severance, and yes, we have to keep waiting until 2025. So, for all you fans who are anticipating Severance Season 2, buckle in for a little while longer and take a few deep breaths. Thankfully, though, as we creep closer to the premiere of Season 2, one of the show’s directors and executive producers, Ben Stiller, has also opened up about this frustrating wait, and his most recent comments actually made me feel better about all this.
Fans, Ben Stiller gets it. He understands that the wait for Severance has been frustrating, and he wants to release the episodes too. While speaking with Variety, he opened up about all this and the expectations that are on the show to deliver. He said:
When Stiller has addressed Severance delays in the past, he’s always been compassionate toward fans. However, it’s nice to know that he really gets it, and he’s right there with us.
Along with the above comment, Stiller dived deeper into the expectations that are on Severance. Season 1 was met with a lot of acclaim and love, and people dove deep into the wild mystery that surrounds Lumon and the severance procedure. Now, viewers can’t wait to find out what happens next, and the director is hoping they like it, as he said:
I’ve always had faith in them! While I’m also a bit flustered by the wait that’s lasted over two years, I’ve maintained that Season 2 would live up to Season 1, and Stiller’s quotes reinforce that.
Making me feel even better about the wait, the Zoolander actor continued to explain why he’s “excited” for viewers to watch the sophomore season of Severance, saying:
While we wait for the premiere of Severance Season 2, you can go back and watch Season 1 with an Apple TV+ subscription.
I guess the perk to all this time between seasons is that the cast and creatives have lived in this world for a lot longer. As Stiller said, they really “understand” them now, and I can’t wait to see where their stories go.
I’m specifically excited to see Mark’s return. Adam Scott is excellent in the role, and he was really starting to crack the conspiracy open surrounding Lumon and the mystery regarding his wife Gemma and Ms. Casey at the end of Severance Season 1.
Along with him, I can’t wait to see this killer ensemble back together. Plus, I’m really hoping that various topics – like the goats – get addressed, because the Severance theories surrounding them are wild.
It sounds like Ben Stiller knows this wait is though, and he’s also excited for the world to see what they’re working on. So, now, I’m feeling pretty good about Severance Season 2. Obviously, I’m still not thrilled that we have to wait until January 17, 2025, to watch it. However, the director and EP’s comments made me feel better, and reignited my enthusiasm about what’s to come in this wild workplace thriller!
