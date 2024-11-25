Happy Gilmore 2’s Ben Stiller Shared A Sweet Return Tease, But What I Really Love Is Hearing Him Talk About His Friendship With Adam Sandler

Fresh details keep emerging about the much-anticipated upcoming Happy Gilmore 2 , and I couldn’t be more excited to revisit the world of one of the greatest movies of the '90s . News of Julie Bowen reprising her role and all her cameo talk had already sent my anticipation soaring like one of Happy’s golf shots. And now it’s been confirmed that Ben Stiller’s hilariously twisted nursing home orderly will also make a comeback . While his recent tease about the role has fans buzzing, what truly stands out is how warmly he speaks about his friendship with Adam Sandler.

In a recent interview with Collider , Stiller opened up about how he felt when news of his return spread like wildfire after an onset photo leaked. While careful not to spoil too much, he shared a tantalizing hint about Hal’s role in the sequel that fans are sure to analyze endlessly:

Yeah, everybody. All of a sudden, I was like, ‘Oh, I guess somebody took a picture,’ because I saw it everywhere. It was great. I was like, ‘Oh, this will be fun when it comes out,’ but it’s nice to know that people actually care about Hal L — even that they remember his last initial, L. There is a good reveal in the movie having to do with Hal’s name that I won’t say. There’s a good surprise there.

For those who need a refresher, Stiller’s Hal L. became an instant fan favorite in the original film as the hilariously over-the-top, mustachioed nursing home orderly with a dark streak and zero patience for elderly residents. Fans of Happy Gilmore (available to stream with a Hulu subscription ) have been clamoring for more of his antics ever since, and it looks like the Tropic Thunder star and director is ready to deliver.

But beyond the excitement of Hal’s return, the Zoolander star’s comments about his connection with Adam Sandler paint a picture of a friendship that transcends their on-screen collaborations. The two have worked together numerous times over the years, and Stiller’s admiration for the Billy Madison actor shines through. He continued:

I love Adam. He's a dear friend. And the opportunity to do that guy is just so much fun because he has no redeeming characteristics. I think he's a good person inside. I think he's misunderstood. It bothers him that everybody loves Happy. You don't have to worry about making him likable, so it's really fun to just go for it. We had the best time.

It’s refreshing to hear how much fun the cast is having behind the scenes, which bodes well for fans eager to see if the sequel can recapture the charm of the original. It sounds like the upcoming 2025 movie release is shaping up to be a worthy sequel to one of the best golf movies and well worth the wait.

Hearing about the cast’s behind-the-scenes fun is a breath of fresh air and gives hope to fans wondering if the sequel will capture the original’s magic. With its slated for the 2025 movie schedule , the film is shaping up to be a sequel worthy of one of the most beloved and best golf movies — and it sounds like it’s going to be well worth the wait. Whether you’re here for the golf, the laughs, or simply to see more of Stiller’s hilariously chaotic Hal L., this sequel is clearly aiming for a hole-in-one with the fans.