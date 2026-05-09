Do You Go To The Movies By Yourself? The CB Staff Has Takes

Even before watching movies became part of my job, I discovered that going to the theater alone wasn't as weird as I thought it might be. In fact, it was kind of great. Don't get me wrong, I love to go with a friend or a group to experience a movie together, especially taking into consideration some of the big movies that have already arrived not he 2026 movie schedule, but there really are several benefits to going to the theater alone.

I posed this topic to my fellow CinemaBlend co-workers for a recent issue of our newsletter, CinemaBlend Daily. A lot of us have plenty of experience going to the movies alone for work, but we also just love going to the movies. I wanted to share some of our responses here and then toss the topic out to you, to see how frequently people like to go to the movies solo...

It's Just You And The Movie

As CinemaBlend Editor-in-Chief Mack Rawden brought up, when you're alone at the movies, it's just you and the movie...

Latest Videos From

Going to the movies alone is an elite activity. The whole point is to get completely lost in the story, and that's easier to do when you're not sharing food or whispering a comment to someone else. The first time feels a little strange, but once you accept it's not weird, you start to realize it's actually great.

Sharing snacks and the occasional whispered comment with a friend during a movie is fun, for sure, but if you just want to sink into your seat and fully focus on the movie, being there solo is the way to go.

You Can See Whatever Movie You Want

CinemaBlend writer Heidi Venable raised a very valid point in that going to the movies alone means you get to pick the movie.

I absolutely love going to the movies alone. I can pick whatever dumb movie I want, sit wherever I want and tune out the rest of the world for a couple of hours.

I love this point, particularly about picking "whatever dumb movie I want," as it reminds me of the pressure I've felt in the past when I've invited (or begged) someone to see a movie I really wanted to see, and then felt at least somewhat responsible for them enjoying it. Maybe that's just me, but this is a non-issue when you go alone. As someone who's openly admitted at least once to liking a movie I know isn't that good, I especially love going by myself when I know the movie might not be great, but I still just want to see it.

Finding A Good Seat Is Easier

Speaking from my own experience on this one, and bringing up another part of Heidi's quote above, going to the movies alone not only means you get to decide when and where you see the movie without outside input, but you also get to choose your own seat. And let me tell you, particularly when it's opening weekend for a popular movie, and you're making a last-minute ticket purchase, it's a lot easier to find a solo seat with a decent view than it is to find two or more seats together.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I'll close this out by sharing CinemaBlend Editor Riley Utley's opinion, which is a great reminder that it's always nice to have some time to yourself!

While I love going to the theater with people, I also adore going to the movies alone. It’s a nice way to have some time to myself.

Enough about us, though. What about you? Do you go to the movies alone a lot or very rarely? Do you prefer to wait until a new movie is streaming if you don't have someone to see it with you in theaters? Heck, did it not even occur to you until now to do it? Sound off in the comments and let us know! And if you're interested in hearing more opinions from the CinemaBlend staff, be sure to subscribe to our newsletter.