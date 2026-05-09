Do You Go To The Movies By Yourself? The CB Staff Has Takes
One ticket please.
Even before watching movies became part of my job, I discovered that going to the theater alone wasn't as weird as I thought it might be. In fact, it was kind of great. Don't get me wrong, I love to go with a friend or a group to experience a movie together, especially taking into consideration some of the big movies that have already arrived not he 2026 movie schedule, but there really are several benefits to going to the theater alone.
I posed this topic to my fellow CinemaBlend co-workers for a recent issue of our newsletter, CinemaBlend Daily. A lot of us have plenty of experience going to the movies alone for work, but we also just love going to the movies. I wanted to share some of our responses here and then toss the topic out to you, to see how frequently people like to go to the movies solo...
It's Just You And The Movie
As CinemaBlend Editor-in-Chief Mack Rawden brought up, when you're alone at the movies, it's just you and the movie...
Sharing snacks and the occasional whispered comment with a friend during a movie is fun, for sure, but if you just want to sink into your seat and fully focus on the movie, being there solo is the way to go.
You Can See Whatever Movie You Want
CinemaBlend writer Heidi Venable raised a very valid point in that going to the movies alone means you get to pick the movie.
I love this point, particularly about picking "whatever dumb movie I want," as it reminds me of the pressure I've felt in the past when I've invited (or begged) someone to see a movie I really wanted to see, and then felt at least somewhat responsible for them enjoying it. Maybe that's just me, but this is a non-issue when you go alone. As someone who's openly admitted at least once to liking a movie I know isn't that good, I especially love going by myself when I know the movie might not be great, but I still just want to see it.
Finding A Good Seat Is Easier
Speaking from my own experience on this one, and bringing up another part of Heidi's quote above, going to the movies alone not only means you get to decide when and where you see the movie without outside input, but you also get to choose your own seat. And let me tell you, particularly when it's opening weekend for a popular movie, and you're making a last-minute ticket purchase, it's a lot easier to find a solo seat with a decent view than it is to find two or more seats together.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
I'll close this out by sharing CinemaBlend Editor Riley Utley's opinion, which is a great reminder that it's always nice to have some time to yourself!
Enough about us, though. What about you? Do you go to the movies alone a lot or very rarely? Do you prefer to wait until a new movie is streaming if you don't have someone to see it with you in theaters? Heck, did it not even occur to you until now to do it? Sound off in the comments and let us know! And if you're interested in hearing more opinions from the CinemaBlend staff, be sure to subscribe to our newsletter.
Kelly put her life-long love of movies, TV and books to greater use when she joined CinemaBlend as a freelance TV news writer in 2006, and went on to serve as the site’s TV Editor before joining the staff full-time in 2011 and moving over to other roles at the site. At present, she’s an Assistant Managing Editor who spends much of her time brainstorming and editing features, analyzing site data, working with writers and editors on content planning and the workflow, and (of course) continuing to obsess over the best movies and TV shows (those that already exist, and the many on the way). She graduated from SUNY Cortland with BA in Communication Studies and a minor in Cinema Studies. When she isn't working, she's probably thinking about work, or reading (or listening to a book), and making sure her cats are living their absolute best feline lives.
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