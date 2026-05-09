Ethan Hawke's Adorable Moment With Michael Jackson Fans After Watching The Biopic Just Made My Day: 'A Man Of The People'

Thanks to the 2026 movie release , Michael, many people got to relive some of The King of Pop's most iconic moments. The musical biopic not only expressed the hardships that a young Michael Jackson faced, but it was also a great way to reenact the performer’s best musical moments. Many people have loved the movie, and that includes Ethan Hawke, who showed what a fan he was of the music biopic by posting an interaction he had with fans after the screening, and it just made my day.

It’s no wonder the Michael Jackson biopic danced all over box office records with its $97 million opening. Fans of the “Beat It” singer know they won’t “stop ‘til you get enough” after watching many of the flick’s concert and music video scenes. Based on @Adrian_l899’s X video, Ethan Hawke sure had a lot of fun with fans after watching Michael and his adorable singalong with them truly made my day:

Ethan Hawke having fun after watching the #MichaelMovie pic.twitter.com/jSwNAiq5MQMay 6, 2026

I’m getting such a kick out of watching Ethan Hawke channeling his falsetto singing “I’ll Be There” with fans! There’s nothing like walking out of a movie and sharing with everyone how much you enjoyed it. To be honest, I’d probably do the same thing too.

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Clearly, the Michael biopic has a song-and-dance effect on audiences, reminding them what made Michael Jackson such an icon in the first place. Plus, with the musical bio-drama being directed by Antoine Fuqua, who also directed Hawke in one of the 2000s best movies , Training Day, it was even more special to see the Dead Poets Society actor come out of Michael with such enthusiasm.

Plenty of X users were quick to share their reactions to Hawke’s cute fan moment, calling the Boyhood actor “a man of the people.” Take a look at the glowing comments below:

Damn. Ethan is a man of the people. You speak of down to earth- @Dddanttte2

See this is what Michael Jackson is about all people coming together smiling enjoying themselves... This is pure joy- @Curry03532437

Damn I didn't know Ethan Hawke was chill like that .- @SneakyGameBoy

Wow, Ethan is a good Singer! He’s so down to earth! 🤩🤩🤩- @UnbelievablyMe2

We need to protect this man with everything we have 🥰 Ethan is a real one!- @fiascosriot

X users are absolutely right-- seeing Ethan Hawke being so joyous with the fans singing a Michael Jackson tune is such a human moment that makes me want to join in.

The American actor wasn’t the only fan of the Antoine Fuqua flick. Spike Lee loved the biopic too, saying he saw it twice!

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Even from the movie’s first screening, its initial reactions had fans calling Michael a true movie theater-going experience and praising Jafaar Jackson for bringing the “Billie Jean” singer to life. If Hawke walked out of the movie a musical man just from watching Michael, there’s no reason anyone else can’t either.

Ethan Hawke was really “a man of the people,” singing with fans to Michael Jackson after leaving the biopic. Michael’s electric energy was clearly so contagious that it was easy to want to walk out of the theater and start dancing, as the Blue Moon actor did, and I’m all for it! You can bust a moonwalk as well with the musical biopic everyone’s talking about, playing in theaters now.