A Fire Country Star Says Season 4's Finale Will Be A 'Reset' For Season 5, And Now I Have One Big Hope
This hope is burning bright.
We are entering finale season on the 2026 TV schedule, and that means Fire Country’s fourth season will come to a close very soon. So, that’s got me pondering the note we’ll be left on between Seasons 4 and 5. Well, Jordan Calloway said that whatever happens will provide a “reset” for the series, and that’s got me thinking about one big hope I have for the future of this fire drama.
What Jordan Calloway Said About Fire Country’s Season 4 Finale, And How It Will ‘Reset’ For Season 5
The season finale of Fire Country will air on May 22, so we still have a few episodes left before we get to the end. However, during an interview with TV Insider, Jordan Calloway, who plays Jake, gave a tease about what we can expect from the last episode of Season 4:
Well, that’s interesting. Historically, Fire Country has ended with catastrophic cliffhangers, and that was especially true last season because we had to wait months to find out if Vince had died (he did). So, to know that we’ll be able to “take a deep breath” after the upcoming finale is refreshing.
Continuing to speak about this end, and how it can change things going into Season 5, Calloway said:
To contextualize this, Fire Country is facing some big changes behind the scenes. Its showrunner since day one, Tia Napolitano, is leaving after Season 4 (she’s one of three showrunners leaving CBS after this season), and Eric Guggenheim will take over. Also, Season 5 will be shorter than the first four installments, as it will only air 13 episodes in the fall. So, it makes sense that it seems like the series is headed in a new direction.
The Jake actor went on to say that he’s hoping for “really good storytelling” that is “relatable” for the audience. And thinking about all that, I now have one big hope for Season 5 of Fire Country.
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I Hope This Means Bode Will Be Directly Involved In Three Rock
Now, I’ve waxed poetic about wanting Bode to be deeply connected to Three Rock ever since he was freed. The show started with Max Thieriot's character in the camp, and while it's stayed a big part of the show, it’s not a priority in Bode’s storyline. I need it to be, and I think with a “reset,” it could be.
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Over the course of Season 4, we’ve seen Bode get closer to the inmates at Three Rock, which has been wonderful. However, I need more of it.
A “reset” to me implies that jobs could change or there could be a shift in the town that shakes up where the firefighters allocate most of their time. Personally, I’d like to see that bring Bode full circle, because, to me, that would mean him working full-time at Three Rock with Eve.
It feels like an opportunity to both freshen up the show and take it into a new chapter while also honoring the story that kicked off Fire Country.
Now, to see if that happens, you can catch the final few episodes of Fire Country on CBS every Friday at 9 p.m., or you can stream them the next day with a Paramount+ subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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