A Fire Country Star Says Season 4's Finale Will Be A 'Reset' For Season 5, And Now I Have One Big Hope

We are entering finale season on the 2026 TV schedule , and that means Fire Country’s fourth season will come to a close very soon. So, that’s got me pondering the note we’ll be left on between Seasons 4 and 5. Well, Jordan Calloway said that whatever happens will provide a “reset” for the series, and that’s got me thinking about one big hope I have for the future of this fire drama.

What Jordan Calloway Said About Fire Country’s Season 4 Finale, And How It Will ‘Reset’ For Season 5

The season finale of Fire Country will air on May 22, so we still have a few episodes left before we get to the end. However, during an interview with TV Insider , Jordan Calloway, who plays Jake, gave a tease about what we can expect from the last episode of Season 4:

What I will say, though, is the ending of it, you can take a deep breath. You can take a breath. I’m glad that we’re giving the audience that as well, because it kind of allows us all to reset for Season 5 coming to you guys.

Well, that’s interesting. Historically, Fire Country has ended with catastrophic cliffhangers, and that was especially true last season because we had to wait months to find out if Vince had died (he did). So, to know that we’ll be able to “take a deep breath” after the upcoming finale is refreshing.

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Continuing to speak about this end, and how it can change things going into Season 5, Calloway said:

And I’m really excited to see with the setup of all the different characters where we end this season, what that’s going to snowball into next season, and the character development that Eric [Guggenheim, new showrunner] is going to pull out because I’m really excited to see what he’s going to do, what he’s going to bring.

To contextualize this, Fire Country is facing some big changes behind the scenes. Its showrunner since day one, Tia Napolitano, is leaving after Season 4 (she’s one of three showrunners leaving CBS after this season), and Eric Guggenheim will take over. Also, Season 5 will be shorter than the first four installments, as it will only air 13 episodes in the fall. So, it makes sense that it seems like the series is headed in a new direction.

The Jake actor went on to say that he’s hoping for “really good storytelling” that is “relatable” for the audience. And thinking about all that, I now have one big hope for Season 5 of Fire Country.

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I Hope This Means Bode Will Be Directly Involved In Three Rock

Now, I’ve waxed poetic about wanting Bode to be deeply connected to Three Rock ever since he was freed. The show started with Max Thieriot's character in the camp, and while it's stayed a big part of the show, it’s not a priority in Bode’s storyline. I need it to be, and I think with a “reset,” it could be.

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Over the course of Season 4, we’ve seen Bode get closer to the inmates at Three Rock, which has been wonderful. However, I need more of it.

A “reset” to me implies that jobs could change or there could be a shift in the town that shakes up where the firefighters allocate most of their time. Personally, I’d like to see that bring Bode full circle, because, to me, that would mean him working full-time at Three Rock with Eve.

It feels like an opportunity to both freshen up the show and take it into a new chapter while also honoring the story that kicked off Fire Country.