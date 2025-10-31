I'm Going To The Movies 4 Weekends In A Row, And I Can't Remember The Last Time That Happened

I love going to the movies. The problem is, I also really love staying home, so I don't go to the movies every single weekend. In fact, given how much there is to watch at home, whether it be new streaming movies, or getting caught up on one of the many great TV shows, I usually reserve the theatrical experience for the new movies I absolutely can't wait for or want to see for the first time on the big screen. While those scenarios have been fewer and farther between in recent months, this week, as I was buying my tickets, I realized that I literally had a movie to see every Saturday for the next four weeks, and I honestly can't remember the last time that's happened.

If you're interested to know what four movies are on my list, here's the breakdown, including the day each movie releases (not the day I'll actually see them, since Saturday is usually my movie-going day).

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Begonia (October 31)

Yorgos Lanthimos' black comedy starring Emma Stone looks totally bizarro, and I want to see it before I'm spoiled on too many of the specifics. What I do know, mostly from the trailer, is that Stone plays a CEO who's kidnapped by two guys who think she's an alien.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Classics)

Nuremberg (November 7)

Perhaps people will be more enticed by the sci-fi-action shenanigans of Predator: Badlands (also releasing November 7), but James Vanderbilt's Nuremberg caught my eye, not only for its subject matter -- as the name implies, it's set during the trials that were meant to bring several Nazi military members to justice after the events of World War II and the atrocities of the Holocaust -- but also for its cast, which includes Russell Crowe, Rami Malek, Leo Woodall and others.

(Image credit: Paramount)

The Running Man (November 14)

If I've ever seen the original Running Man adaptation, I have no memory of it, but I like Edgar Wright and Glen Powell, and the trailer for this one looks like the right kind of chaos for kicking back on a Saturday at the movies. Let's go.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Wicked: For Good (November 21)

Obviously! The follow-up to Wicked was always going to be a must-see for me. Seeing the trailer for it only made me more excited. It's really the weeks leading up to this one that took me by surprise.

I'm not saying that my theater-going streak will end with Wicked: For Good, but that's as far out as I'm willing to plan for myself right now. Beyond that, I'm absolutely counting down until The Housemaid's release in December, because it's one of numerous new book-to-screen adaptations I'm excited for, and also, it looks like it's going to be a lot of dark-and-suspenseful fun.

It's not like there haven't been some great theatrical releases over the last few months, but a must-see every weekend? Not for me. Fortunately, having my weekends free from movie-going has opened up my schedule to getting caught up on films I missed when they were in theaters. I'm looking at you, The Naked Gun (streaming with a Paramount+ subscription), and Weapons (streaming with an HBO Max subscription).

With that said, I love it when it's less about finding a good movie to see at the theater and more about deciding which one I want to see among a lot of good options. That's a good problem for a movie-fan to have!