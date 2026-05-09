As Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Wraps Its Final Season, David Henrie Shares A Message That Has Me In My Feels

The Russo family's journey is about to come to an end. It was revealed this past April that Wizards Beyond Waverly Place would end this summer amid the 2026 TV schedule with a four-part event. Since then, fans have conveyed different kinds of emotions over the show's eventual conclusion. While a premiere date has not been shared for the third and final season, filming has wrapped, and cast member David Henrie’s message has me in my feels.

With production the final four episodes of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, a continuation of Wizards of Waverly Place, now done, the prospect of the show ending feels all the more real. Henrie -- who serves as executive producer and reprises his role as Justin Russo -- took to Instagram to share a heartfelt video message that he recorded ahead of filming the final scene. Not only is his message a sweet way to wrap up this show's run but also a strong way to bid farewell to this Disney Channel-birthed franchise as a whole:

I’m overwhelmed with emotion. I started this show very nervous, very worried about can I give a whole new generation the Russo love that was the generation that I grew up with? What can I do for a whole new generation and the old generation at the same time? It was a terrifying thought. And now, here we are, third season, been doing this for almost four years now. And the love of fans I have met all over the world, all of it, could definitely bring me to tears. I just feel like we’re proud to have served you and served you with the love that only family can give. We love you. It’s been an honor serving you. Russos out.

Wizards of Waverly Place ran for four seasons, from 2007 to 2012, and a reunion special aired in 2013. When it was announced in 2024 that Henrie and Selena Gomez were bringing Wizards back for a sequel series, it seemingly came as a surprise to fans like myself. Ultimately, though, Beyond Waverly Place proved to be a fitting addition to the franchise.

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So it's bittersweet that the show is coming to an end now. Nevertheless, Henrie seems to have a considerable amount of gratitude for the fans and the near-four years of work he and his colleagues put into the sitcom. Check out his full message below:

A post shared by David Henrie (@davidhenrie) A photo posted by on

Season 2 of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place ended on a cliffhanger, and it saw Alex Russo (Gomez) remembering that she was mother of young rebel wizard Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown). Billie’s grandfather, Nicodemus Pennwolf, was not a good person, which led to Alex's decision to hide Billie away. Alex ultimately sacrificed herself to keep Pennwolf from getting to Billie.

The final episodes of WBWP will continue from the aftermath of that stunning finale. It's fair to assume these final four episodes are going to include some exciting and heavy story developments.

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

A Disney+ subscription opens the door to all the magic Wizards Beyond Waverly Place and its predecessor have to offer.. Plans start at $11.99 a month for the ad-supported plan. Customers can also go ad-free by paying $18.99 a month, or they can save 16% by pre-paying $189.99 for a whole year.

Even though I’m okay with Wizards Beyond Waverly Place ending, I am still in my feels about it. It’s definitely crazy to think that when Wizards of Waverly Place premiered, I was 10 and, when Wizards Beyond Waverly Place ends, I’ll be 29. While I'm an adult now, I still appreciate this franchise, and I appreciate the fact that David Henrie took the time to address the fans. On that note, I can't even imagine how emotional everyone was on set when the director yelled cut for the final time.

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With the summer quickly approaching, it's possible that it won't be too much longer before details on Wizards Beyond Waverly Place's return will be revealed. While you wait for details regarding the final season's release, stream the first two seasons as well as the OG series now using a Disney+ subscription.