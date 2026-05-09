Daredevil: Born Again EP Explains Why A New Version Of (Spoiler) Is Appearing In Season 3, And I Can’t Wait To See This

Major spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2’s finale, “The Southern Cross,” are present, so you’ve been warned!

Daredevil: Born Again’s second season went out with a bang last week on the 2026 TV schedule. The defining installment marks new eras for Matt Murdock, Wilson Fisk and others while also ushering in the return of Luke Cage. The finale also sets the stage for a new iteration of a villain viewers have already been acquainted with. Now, the series’ showrunner and EP is opening up about crafting that storytelling decision, and his take definitely has me excited for what’s to come in Season 3.

Heather Glenn – Matt Murdock’s therapist ex-girlfriend – spends much of Season 2 further aligning herself with Fisk’s administration. Simultaneously, though, she grapples with post-traumatic stress due to her nearly fatal encounter with the serial killer Muse from Season 1. Heather’s continued struggle with that incident as well as her attempts to stay away from her own darker tendencies gradually take hold of her. That becomes clear when, during the closing moments of the second season, she dons Muse’s mask.

(Image credit: Marvel)

So it would appear Glenn (who’s played by Margarita Levieva) will become the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s new Muse following the now-deceased Bastian Cooper. It’s an interesting turn of events, to say the least, though it sounds like executive producer Dario Scardapane has put a lot of thought into this. Apparently, as he explained to Entertainment Weekly, this second version of Muse can be partially attributed to the changes made to Born Again Season 1:

This was a weird one because it had to do with a plot line that we inherited, that I felt we didn't do justice to: the original Muse storyline in season 1. Because of what was filmed and what wasn't filmed and what we could use and not use, it didn't have the heft that I thought Muse deserved. But, again, we were limited by what we could shoot and what we had time and money for.

Initially, the reveal of Muse’s inclusion in Born Again generated significant fanfare, the character could’ve had more to do in that first season. So, if anything, it sounds like Scardapane and co. want to rectify that by having the character’s murderous spirit live on through someone victimized by the late killer. From the standpoint of furthering Heather’s characterization, Scardapane also wanted to analyze some aspects of the not-so-good doctor’s psyche:

Then I was really, really interested in the psychologist who's dealing with trauma and is in this realm of Matt and Fisk. She has all these kinds of characters that are wearing masks. She's been brutalized by a vigilante. In her mind, she started to confuse serial killers with vigilantes and became a press mouthpiece for Fisk. What happens if she literally puts on that trauma, and that trauma solves a lot of her conflict? We talked to Margarita about that.

Just thinking about how Heather – someone who’s spent her life analyzing murderers and criminals – is going to settle into her own life of crime has me intrigued. The physical manifestation of her trauma will likely pan out in bloody ways throughout Season 3, and it should make for some compelling storytelling while also giving.

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During his interview, Dario Scardapane also brought up a great advantage to this narrative decision with Heather, and it makes me even more pumped. As the showrunner explained:

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It seems supernatural if you watch the way it's progressing, and now we have a Muse that isn't just dropped in. Now you have the [character] development of, why would she become this thing? Why would she go to such a dark place? And I think you understand it. I don't think anybody's prepared exactly for where this is going, and that's still fun.

There’s certainly a level of unpredictability, especially since this storyline slightly diverges from the comics, as that female Muse’s alter ego is Morgan Whittier. So the creative team certainly has some room to play around. It’ll, of course, be a while before fans get to see this new version of the killer character in her bloody glory. For now, though, let’s all just hope her formal debut will be worth the wait.

Stream both seasons of Daredevil: Born Again now using a Disney+ subscription.