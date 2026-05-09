Jon Bernthal Has A Wholesome Take On Working With Tom Holland, And I Really Need To See More Of This Bromance

It's no secret that Tom Holland and Zendaya are starring in two films on the 2026 movie schedule together. However, I just realized Jon Bernthal is also in those two flicks. Now, The Punisher actor is opening up about working with Holland specifically on both Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey, and after hearing his wholesome take, I need more of this bromance ASAP.

Now, to understand why this is so wholesome, you have to know that Holland and Bernthal go way back. In 2015, they worked together on a movie called Pilgrimage, and now, over a decade later, they’re collaborating on two of the biggest films of 2026. While on The Kelly Clarkson Show , The Bear actor got real about their long friendship and his love for the Peter Parker actor, saying:

Tom’s the greatest to ever do it. I love him. I’ve known him since he was 17. At that age, I never saw someone with that kind of drive, that kind of confidence, that kind of belief, while also being just deeply kind and good. He comes from a wonderful family. I love seeing what’s become of him. He’s a real movie star.

Tom Holland certainly has become a movie star, and Bernthal has been there since almost day one. He knew Holland before he became the webslinger; in fact, he helped him audition for Spider-Man (but more on that later). In the years since, he’s seen his co-star lead multiple Marvel movies and flourish in both his acting career and business ventures.

Along with loving Holland in a professional sense, Bernthal has a deep personal adoration for him, too. He made that clear as he complimented the Spider-Man: Homecoming star’s family and “better half,” AKA his fiancée Zendaya :

I love his better half. I love that he's in love. It makes me so happy that he's found that. I know that what's important to him, ultimately, is being a good man. He's going to be a great dad.

Well, isn’t that just the sweetest thing? Along with seeing Holland grow as an actor, Bernthal has also been around as his friend and collaborator found love.

However, going back to their work, we might not have gotten Holland or Bernthal in the upcoming Marvel movie , Spider-Man: Brand New Day, if they didn’t help each other audition for their respective roles as Peter Parker and Frank Castle. Recalling that fateful situation that ultimately led Holland to Captain America: Civil War and Bernthal to Daredevil, the Punisher actor said:

I made his Spider-Man audition tape. He made my Punisher audition tape when we were in Ireland doing a movie. And so now to be together and to be able to do this — and we got to do back-to-back movies with the Odyssey and Spider-Man. So it was a real gift for me.

Truly, this is the coolest story, and it’s so wholesome to hear The Accountant actor reflect on this decade-long friendship. And the way it’s culminating this year makes it even more special.

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First of all, as we’ve discussed, the two actors will appear together in the newest Spider-Man movie, which will be a full circle, considering they helped each other audition for these parts a decade ago.

However, a couple of weeks before Brand New Day’s release, we’ll also get to see them on screen together in Christopher Nolan’s take on The Odyssey . In this book-to-screen adaptation of Homer’s epic, Holland will play Telemachus while Bernthal takes on the role of Menelaus.

Overall, I can totally see why Bernthal called both this friendship and this moment in his career “a real gift.” Not only is it that for him, but it's lovely for fans too. Now, as we get closer to The Odyssey’s July 17 premiere and Spider-Man’s July 31 release, I’m hoping we get more bromance moments like this from Tom Holland and Jon Bernthal.