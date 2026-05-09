The Rock Had A Funny Take After AI Photos Sparked Pregnancy Rumors About Him And His Wife

Dwayne Johnson not only knows how to wow audiences with his best movies , but he’s also a big family man. A father of three daughters, The Rock doesn’t shy away from spending quality time with the ones he loves. However, he did have a funny reaction to the pregnancy rumors that sparked after AI photos leaked, which led people to think he and his wife had apparently welcomed new members of the family.

The WWE star was truly so adorable when he talked about “his ladies” at this year's Met Gala. Wearing a Thom Browne black tuxedo ensemble, The Smashing Machine actor spoke to ET about how he celebrated his birthday by taking his family to FAO Schwartz, describing it as “the best birthday gift.” But when asked about the AI photos that surfaced showing that his wife, Lauren Hashian, had seemingly just given birth, here is how the actor reacted:

She is not pregnant and having another child. But we do try, and it’s the practice that’s good.

Practice makes perfect, right? According to People , Lauren Hashian reshared fake news posts on her Instagram stories back in April that revealed AI photos of her and her hubby holding a new baby. Describing it as a “Sunday laugh,” hilarity ensued when Hashian shared another post of AI-generated images that indicated she and Johnson had not only one but two babies. That would be quite the full house right there.

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It’s really scary how real AI can look. Especially if the realism of photos can twist stories around. Don’t get me wrong, it was very funny to see AI show what the Jumanji star would look like as Disney princesses . But the technology pretending the box-office star had twins is a whole other story. But clearly, Johnson and Hashian are getting a real chuckle out of it.

Dwayne Johnson and Hashian’s “practice” certainly made two beautiful girls—10-year-old Jasmine and 8-year-old Tiana. He also shares a daughter with ex-wife Dany Garcia, Simone, who followed her dad’s footsteps with her in-ring debut as Ava in 2022. Whether The Rock has “the best daddy-daughter date” at the movies or uses his kids as weights while doing bicep curls , he never misses a chance to show how much his family means to him.

Let the record show that Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian have not welcomed twins. That’s just AI working its creepy, realistic magic. However, it doesn’t mean that fiction can’t turn into reality one day. And when that moment comes, I’m sure The Rock will be more than ready to share the news with the world.

Make sure to add Johnson’s 2026 movie releases to your watchlist, as the live-action Moana opens in theaters on July 10th and Jumanji: Open World premieres on Christmas Day.