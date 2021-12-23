Does The New Generation Need To Watch The Matrix Trilogy Before Resurrections? Here’s What Carrie-Anne Moss Says

The competition is real for the film industry this Holiday Season. There are a number of massive movies in theaters including Spider-Man: No Way Home, West Side Story, and The Matrix Resurrections. The latter will serve as a sequel to The Wachowskis’ original trilogy , so does the new generation need to watch the first three movies before Resurrections? Here’s what Carrie-Anne Moss thinks.

Moviegoers were thrilled when The Matrix Resurrections was announced, especially with original actors Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss returning as Neo and Trinity respectively. But how well-versed in the original trilogy should audiences be before jacking back in for Resurrections? Moss offered her thoughts saying:

I think they can just jump into it and/or watch the other movies. I think it would be great to go on that journey. It’s fun.

Well, there you have it. It seems The Matrix Resurrections is approachable for newcomers who don’t know the original trilogy all that well. That being said, Carrie-Anne Moss thinks taking the full four-movie journey would be a “fun” experience.

Carrie-Anne Moss’ comments come from a recent appearance on Desu and Mero , where she helped publicize The Matrix Resurrections alongside Keanu Reeves. While being careful not to reveal the contents of Lana Wachowski’s mysterious sequel, she fielded some of the big questions audiences are asking. Especially in regard to how closely the new movie relates to the previous three installments.

The inclusion of Carrie-Anne Moss’ character in The Matrix Resurrections definitely turned a few heads, despite fan excitement. After all, both Trinity and Neo perished throughout the course of the threequel, Revolutions. Trinity’s death was especially heartbreaking, but that’s seemingly being retconned in the new sequel.

The trailers for The Matrix Resurrections were great about guarding the movie’s secrets, but there were a ton of visual nods to the original trilogy. We see as footage new and old are combined, hinting at the role for newcomers like Jonathan Groff. As a reminder, you can check it out below:

Luckily for moviegoers, the wait for The Matrix Resurrections is now over. The science fiction blockbuster hit both theaters and HBO Max yesterday, answering the countless questions that fans have been asking. We’ll just have to see how it performs at the box office, especially with the new sequel available to stream from homes.

The release of The Matrix Resurrections will no doubt inspire fan theories about more possible sequels. For her part, Lana Wachowski has denied having any interest in building another trilogy. So we might have to just enjoy this return to the franchise while we can.