The Matrix Resurrections Reviews Are Online, See What Critics Are Saying About The New Movie
Should you check out the fourth movie in the Matrix franchise?
After nearly two decades, Neo and Trinity are back in the fourth installment of the mind-altering sci-fi action Matrix series with The Matrix Resurrections. The film will be released both in theaters and on HBO Max on Wednesday, December 22, and the reviews are in to help you decide if, when and how you want to check out this latest sequel. It is, as they say, the most wonderful time of the year to question your reality.
Despite dying in the third film, The Matrix Revolutions, Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) are alive and living ordinary lives until a new Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) reopens their minds to a more dangerous Matrix than they previously knew. Along with Reeves and Moss, the film sees the return of director Lana Wachowski and co-stars Jada Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson.
Let’s dive in and see what the critics have to say about The Matrix Resurrections, starting with our own CinemaBlend review. Eric Eisenberg rated the new sequel 3.5 stars out of 5, saying the beginning of The Matrix Resurrections is so good it raises viewers’ expectations to a level that the rest of the movie can’t meet. Overall enjoyment of the film will likely be determined by which section sticks out most prominently to the viewer.
Amelia Emberwing of IGN gave The Matrix Resurrection a 4 out of 10, saying it is “jaw-droppingly misguided,” but still has good and nostalgic aspects. The reunion of Neo and Trinity is delightful, and the additions of Jonathan Groff and Jessica Henwick to the Matrix franchise are possibly the best part. But its attempts at being meta — telling the audience that reboots are silly — miss the mark and only strengthen the argument of those who say remakes and sequels are blatant corporate cash grabs.
Riley Silverman of Nerdist gave the film a 3 out of 5, saying it certainly feels like it belongs in the Matrix franchise, and while it brings a surprising number of comedic moments and a “skin-crawling” final action sequence, how much viewers enjoy the previous sequels may play a part in their impression of this one.
Joshua Rothkopf of EW graded the movie a B+, and while he says it’s not without its faults, he makes specific note about the romance between Keanu Reeves’ Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss’ Trinity — an aspect that is lauded in a number of critics’ reviews.
William Bibbiani of The Wrap agreed that the depth given to Neo and Trinity’s relationship actually makes the previous three movies retroactively better. And overall, the self-awareness of the movie begs audiences to ask if the reboot culture of Hollywood is another Matrix itself.
As expected with this franchise, the critics are split over whether or not the meta reboot angle of The Matrix Resurrections landed with its audiences. What seems to be pretty universally agreed on is the prevalent chemistry between its stars and welcome addition of new villains to the universe. If the red pill is your choice, you can catch The Matrix Resurrections in theaters and HBO Max starting Wednesday, December 21. Be sure to check out our 2022 Movie Release Schedule to see what’s coming up in the new year.
