Keanu Reeves Says The Matrix Resurrections Is The ‘Inverse’ Of The Original Story, And Now I’m Excited For Trinity

As far as science-fiction franchises go, few are quite as prolific as Lana Wachowski’s Matrix movies. The generations of fans were thrilled to learn that the property was returning to theaters with the new sequel Resurrections, including some original cast members . And after Keanu Reeves says the new movie is the ‘inverse’ of the original story, I'm super excited for Carrie-Anne Moss’ Trinity.

Despite their characters’ apparent deaths in The Matrix Revolutions, both Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will be reprising their roles in Resurrections. It’s unclear how the mysterious story will play out, but Reeves’ recent comments about the project have me wondering if Trinity might be “The One” this time around. As he put it,

I mean, I would pitch that Resurrections is a kind of dynamic inverse of the trilogy. [...] Where in the trilogy Trinity’s trying to support and wake up Thomas Anderson, now Thomas Anderson is in that position and role for Trinity. And where he’s supposed to be the one that’s going to be the… I don’t want to give too much away. But the relationship is different. It’s inverse. Yeah. Or maybe the opposite? Inverse-opposite? I don’t know.

I’m listening, Mr. Reeves. While being careful not to actually reveal any of the secrets from The Matrix Resurrections, it certainly sounds like director Lana Wachowski will be playing with fan expectations. And I can’t wait to see how this will affect the action-- especially where Trinity is concerned.

Keanu Reeves’ comments to Uproxx is just the latest delightfully cryptic musing he’s offered about The Matrix Resurrections. While the 1999 beloved original movie saw Trinity trying to guide Neo into waking up, the roles will be reversed in the new sequel. The trailers show that Carrie-Anne Moss seemingly has no memory of her epic love affair with Neo at the start of the blockbuster.

The trailers for The Matrix Resurrections have been thrilling, helping to buoy anticipation for the blockbuster for the generations of fans out there. But they’ve also been great about not actually revealing the contents of the movie itself, instead featuring brief and intriguing shots from the project’s runtime. As a reminder, check out the latest trailer below,

While moviegoers are in the dark about The Matrix Resurrections' various secrets, Carrie-Anne Moss and Keanu Reeves shot a ton of wild footage when returning to their iconic roles. This includes jumping off of skyscrapers in San Francisco, as Lana Wachowski spent a ton of money setting off massive explosions in the city. It would definitely be cool to see Trinity take on the role of “The One”, but Neo has been shown blocking bullets and performing other wild feats of strength.