Dwayne Johnson Got His Daughters Some Moana 2 Cameos, And The Video Is So Sweet

Moana 2 is set to open next week and when it does we’ll see that the main character’s family is a little bigger, as Moana now has a sister. It turns out that the film was also a family affair for Maui, as Dwayne Johnson included two of his daughters in cameo roles in the film.

Dwayne Johnson dropped a clip to Instagram which shows two of his kids Jazzy and Tia recording some dialogue for Moana 2. It appears that the girls are part of a group known as the Moana-Be’s, a little fan club of kids who adore Moana. Watch the kids record their lines and watch the proud dad enjoy the show too.

A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock) A photo posted by on

It looks like it was a fun day in the recording studio for Dwayne Johnson’s family. They even have a massive Maui fishhook, maybe even the same one they’re using for the Moana live-action movie which is currently in production. In the clips, we see the kids throw some sass and Maui, which was probably quite fun for the kids.

As a dad of young girls, I’m finding a great deal of joy in this video. Watching the kids have such fun, and seeing Dwayne Johnson watch them is a true pleasure. It’s so great they were all able to share this experience together and become part of the Moana family.

Honestly, everything I’m seeing about Moana 2 has got me excited for the upcoming Disney movie. While I was excited for a new Moana series on Disney+ the project was seen as so strong that it was transformed into a sequel movie instead. Based on the early word, Moana 2 is looking really good. The original Moana has remained one of the most streamed movies on any platform for years, showing just how popular it is. The sequel has a lot to live up to, but it looks like it might actually succeed.

The original Moana was a solid box office hit, but it never entered the realm of Frozen or its sequel, the latter of which was the highest-grossing animated movie ever made until Inside Out 2 came out earlier this year. Still, the buzz for Moana 2 seems quite strong, so it will be interesting to see how many people turn out over the Thanksgiving holiday, as well as the rest of the holiday season, to check out the new film.

One can only hope that this experience will help Johnson with his youngest daughter, who as far as we know has still never accepted that her dad is Maui no matter how much he has tried to convince her. Now most of her family is in Moana 2 and who knows if she’ll ever believe it.