Dylan O'Brien On The Hollywood Reality Of Not Having An Instagram, And What It's Meant For His Career

Since his rather quick rise to fame as the teen star of MTV’s Teen Wolf and the Maze Runner movie adaptations, Dylan O’Brien’s career has been anything but predictable. Rather than leaning directly into that popularity to land any and every job thrown his way, the actor has been far more careful and considered with his project choices, leading to his co-starring role in Sam Raimi’s first non-IP film in 17 years, the gnarly, critic-pleasing thriller Send Help.

The upcoming horror movie is said to be a throwback to Raimi’s Evil Dead era, with Dylan O’Brien and co-star Rachel McAdams portraying a boss and employee who are involved in a plane crash and have to find a way to survive on a tropical island. If the character Brendon is anything like O’Brien himself, he wouldn’t be able to request any social media help via Instagram followers, because he doesn’t have any, and that’s apparently been an awkward sticking point regarding past acting opps. As he put it to THR:

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been complained to about not having an Instagram — and that’s coming from people who truly have the power to build awareness. It’s like it’s a slap in the face. It’s literally telling me that they’re not going to spend the money.

O'Brien's comments came. during the tail end of an intense promotional campaign for another critically acclaimed recent film of his, James Sweeney's twisted black comedy Twinless, and he was the first to bring up the fact that he's taken gruff from Hollywood higher-ups over not indulging in Instagram. And while it's one thing for him to get mentally judged for staying off socials, it's another for execs to make decisions for casting and other opportunities based on an actor's IG presence.

The Saturday Night vet continued, saying that it's the kind of thing that can come back to haunt him mentally, because he understands that it's a sticking point that has cost him roles and other possible gigs, even if he doesn't agree with it. In his words:

But it’s hard to not have your moments of feeling responsible, even ridiculous moments where you’re like, ‘Should I have gotten an Instagram?’ It’s unfair to yourself. There are, I’m sure, casting conversations I’m left out of because of that. It’s not like that’s actually explicitly said to me during these conversations, but I imagine so just because it seems to be very much a main topic.

Sam Raimi doesn't seem like the kind of director who would opt not to work with someone based on their social media standings, which sounds like a plus for Send Help (read our review), given the positive reactions that O'Brien has earned so far for playing what sounds like a highly unlikeable character.

Instagram played a potentially affecting role in the early days of Twinless' release via Sundance's online streaming service, as clips from the actor's steamiest scenes were leaked early. It's not entirely clear how much those leaks played into the comedy's below-the-radar release, but O'Brien thinks there's a likely connection to be made.

Over on our own Instagram page, fans shared lots of comments in support of O'Brien for avoiding all the noise on social media, pointing to other non-IG celebs such as Emma Stone, Jessica Chastain, Paul Mescal and Maya Hawke.

That’s actually really sad and fucked up to hear how he definitely feels. He’s been turned down for so many rolls just because he doesn’t have an Instagram. Which I understand how not having an Instagram can be troublesome when doing press tour and stuff. But it can’t be that bad to the point where you don’t even consider the actor anymore. - @alexmarn4

It seems like studios are relying more on the actors bringing their Instagram following to the theatres. Free marketing for them - @vaultv3

I have more respect for actors who don’t have a social media presence. - @dirwise

Why should he have one if he doesn’t want one? This is bananas. Leave him alone. - @lady_jenny_w

This explains ALOT. Explains why people with high social media following like Sidney Sweeney kept getting every role. It’s not about talent, it’s your followers they want so you can promote the films. I personally think social media ruined acting. Back in the days there was mystery about an actor. If you wanted to get to know them you can pick up a magazine. Now it’s different. Some actors do great on social media and can be somewhat private but idk 🤷🏽‍♀️ I think it ruins art. - @__mynameizno__

The only thing I know about Dylan O’brien is that he’s an actor and a good one, i kinda like knowing less tbh - @zoranpro_films

To be sure, that post also sparked quite a few comments from readers suggesting that O'Brien get an assistant to handle his social media presence the way other celebs do, while pointing to certain actors who only ever seem to post when they have new projects to advertise. But it's not like anyone has the power to tell the Teen Wolf vet what to do except himself.

So if you ever do come across Dylan O'Brien on Instagram, take comfort in knowing he was almost definitely the one who made the choice to join. And don't forget to watch him showing off his less charismatic side when Send Help joins the lineup of 2026 movie releases on January 30.