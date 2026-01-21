Elijah Wood Isn't Happy About One Big Change Being Made To Alamo Drafthouse Theaters, And A Lot Of People Agree With Him

The Alamo Drafthouse isn’t exactly one of the largest theater chains in America. With just over two dozen locations, it’s quite the limited venture, but with a reputation of being an incredibly popular theater with devoted fans, known for making the movie-viewing theatrical experience its top priority.

One of the reasons those fans are devoted is because of the theater’s commitment to making going to the movies fun for all. They have added rules about bringing young children to rated-R movies and well known for telling people to keep their phones put away during films. That last item is about to change, as the Alamo Drafthouse is reportedly shifting from its long-held pencil-and-paper ordering to an app-based system for the location’s famous food. One fan who is particularly unimpressed with this development is Elijah Wood, who is never shy about his opinions, took to Twitter to voice his displeasure.

A move completely antithetical to the ethos of the Alamo and to those who love the theatrical experience they provide. This is a profound and upsetting mistake @alamodrafthouse https://t.co/ByC5fB1hbvJanuary 20, 2026

Wood’s initial tweet has blown up, with a lot of voices standing alongside him. Many fans seem to be equally frustrated with this change. They agree with Wood’s comments and are very glad to see him make them, because he has the potential to boost this signal to the point where it may do some good. Comments include…

At this point, there are two types of people: people who have no problem using their phones in movie theaters and people who hate the people who have no problem using their phones in theaters. Alamo Drafthouse had previously stood firmly on the anti-phone side of things, stating plainly that people who disrupt others' enjoyment of films would be removed. They’ve created numerous anti-phone PSAs, many of which have gone viral.

Don't Talk PSA | Angry Voicemail (Censored) | Alamo Drafthouse - YouTube Watch On

If you’ve never been to an Alamo Drafthouse, but are familiar with them, it’s a good bet these sorts of things are the reason why. Being against the use of phones in theaters is part of the brand, which makes this planned switch to an app-based ordering system not only surprising but shocking, as using phones in the theater will go from being banned to being required.

The chain’s “no talking, no texting” rules will reportedly remain in place, but it’s not difficult to see how that will become more difficult to enforce with everybody needing to use their phones throughout the film anyway. For many, what’s distracting isn’t what’s being done on the phone, but the fact that it’s in use at all.

I've only been to an Alamo Drafthouse a couple of times myself, but the first was my initial experience with a "dine-In" movie theater with a full menu and bar. It was truly unique at the time, and if nothing else, it makes the theatrical experience feel quite different. Will the mobile orders limit the amount of servers walking in front of seated patrons? Will that outweigh the cons of having mobile devices out and lit up? Only time will tell.

The Alamo Drafthouse mobile ordering system is being rolled out to its various theaters throughout 2026.