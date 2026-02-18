Robert Pattinson Reflects On Quickly Rising To Fame While Also Convincing Twilight Fans He Was Not Edward IRL
The world was crazy for Twilight's Edward.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Every so often a YA book gets turned into a movie, and becomes a sensation. Twilight is a prime example of this, as the book to screen adaptation (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription) was wildly popular and made household names out of its actors. That includes Robert Pattinson, who lead the Twilight cast as Edward Cullen. The 39 year-old actor recently reflected on that sudden fame, and trying to separate himself from the character.
In the years since the Twilight movies have ended their run in theaters, the Mickey 17 actor has been able to get some perspective about that time in his life. Pattinson previously said he lost his sense of self as a result of the fame, and during a conversation with Interview Magazine he shared more. In his words:
While fame is a dream for many actors out there, it can be a double-edged sword. And while there were screaming fans proudly declaring themselves #TeamEdward, there were also very loud naysayers. And through it all Pattinson didn't want people to think that he and Edward were the same person.
HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month
The Twilight movies are streaming on HBO Max. Plans start at $10.99 a month (Basic With Ads), an HBO Max subscription gives you access to thousands of movies, shows, documentaries, and more.
While Stephanie Meyer's novels were already wildly popular, the Twilight movies made the franchise into a global sensation. While Pattinson finds its ongoing popularity mind-blowing, it must have been even more intense at the hight of it all. In the same interview, the actor went to share how he felt different from Edward, saying:
Part of the reason why some folks felt like Pattinson and Edward were so similar was because of his offscreen relationship with co-star Kristen Stewart. In fact, there is still fan chatter about them to this day, despite the years that have passed since their breakup. The Die My Love star went on to share the disconnect between his public persona and who he really is, offering:
Luckily for Robert Pattinson, he has been largely able to separate himself from his tenure as Edward Cullen. He's taken a variety of different film projects, becoming an indie darling in the process. This led him to eventually join another huge IP, playing the title character of Matt Reeves' The Batman. And the forthcoming sequel is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming DC movies.
The Twilight movies are streaming now on HBO Max, and Robert Pattinson can be seen opposite Zendaya in The Drama, hitting theaters on April 3rd as part of the 2026 movie schedule.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.