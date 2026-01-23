‘A Hilariously Mean, Nasty Little F---er.’ Send Help Has Screened, And The Horror Flick Is Getting Wild First Reactions
What are people saying about Sam Raimi's return to horror?
Last year was a fantastic year for scary movies, with several from the genre making CinemaBlend’s Best of 2025 list. That’s probably a big reason why there’s some skepticism around 2026’s horror lineup. Many are hoping that Sam Raimi can turn our expectations around with Send Help — his first horror movie since 2009’s Drag Me to Hell. Early screenings are underway for the flick, and moviegoers are sharing their first reactions.
Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien star as colleagues who get stranded on an island after a plane crash and must fight for their survival as tensions between them rise. (I’m not kidding, this is the exact same plot of a Lacey Chabert movie on this month’s Hallmark schedule, but I imagine it’s bloodier with an entirely different form of tension.) Chris Killian of ComicBook.com gives a promising initial reaction on X, writing:
Griffin Schiller of FilmSpeak also says Sam Raimi is trying to test the strength of the audience’s stomachs and thinks this movie will be a hit with fans of Drag Me to Hell. I’m loving this Survivor comparison, too, as Schiller writes:
It wouldn’t be Sam Raimi without some humor, either, and The Koalition’s critic said they laughed all the way through the movie’s 113-minute runtime. They posted:
Rachel McAdams has proven her talents in several different genres, and many people — including Megan McLachlan of The Contending — are excited to see her in another thriller after 2005’s Red Eye. McAdams proves she’s still got it with a “fierce, feral” performance, the critic says, posting:
EpicFilmGuys also gives the Mean Girls actress her flowers, saying this is one of Rachel McAdams’ best performances to date. They continue:
Several others who caught an early screening of the upcoming horror movie are trying to find the right combination of films to accurately describe it, which has spawned questions about Send Help for some. Critic Josh Weiss has an eclectic mix, posting:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
It doesn’t get much more complimentary than this, from Ricardo of Hollywood Handle:
Christopher Gallardo says the famed director succeeds in building tension between the leads and amongst the audience, adding in some jumpscares for good measure. The critic writes:
I jumped so hard during a Sam Raimi movie once that my popcorn flew in the air like a cartoon, so I have to admit I’m excited to see what he’s got in store for us with his latest project. We don’t have too long to wait, with Send Help hitting the 2026 movie schedule on Friday, January 30.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.