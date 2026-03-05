Lumos! See Daniel Radcliffe And Tom Felton Light Up Their Very Harry Potter Broadway Reunion

While Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy did not like each other one bit in the Harry Potter movies , the men who played them adore each other very much. That’s been proven time and time again over the years; however, most recently, Tom Felton and Daniel Radcliffe showed their adoration by way of a magical reunion on Broadway.

Now, this all happened because both Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton are in Broadway shows at the moment. Felton is reprising his role as Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Meanwhile, Radcliffe is making his return to The Great White Way in a play called Every Brilliant Thing, and that’s what the Malfoy actor showed up to support, as he posted on Instagram:

While Radcliffe and Felton reunited a few months ago when the Fackham Hall actor took over as Draco in Cursed Child, it’s always wonderful to see them supporting each other. It’s very fitting that this happened now, too, seeing as Radcliffe just made his return to Broadway in Every Brilliant Thing , which is a one-man show about a man who makes lists to “remember what he is grateful for and what keeps him motivated and moving.”

Plus, these photos are truly irresistible. I love that they shared a hug and posed for a couple of other cute pics. I am also here for the image of Felton standing in front of the Every Brilliant Thing marquee and the throwback of him and Radcliffe as kids in Harry Potter.

The fans were here for this bright and brilliant reunion, too, commenting things like:

Pottah! ❤️-carolbonetti

yeah this is my entire childhood -sierraminkhawkins

A reunion of Slytherin and Gryffindor 😭💚❤️🫂-khader9673

So good to see you two reunited again. 🥹 -milyzhang97

Aww, look at them, being best buds. I love them for that. HP wasn't just a story about magic, it made real friendships that are still strong 20yrs later -carrie_l_maxwell

It’s wild to think that it’s been nearly 25 years since Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone premiered and 15 years since Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 concluded the series. Truly, it’s been a long time since these guys worked together on-screen, which makes their sustained support of each other even better.

Really, they have consistently been there for one another as they take on new projects. During this shared era on stage, specifically, Radcliffe has given Felton advice about making his Broadway debut, and the Harry Potter actor was sweetly shocked that the Malfoy actor looked to him for inspiration .

However, I wasn’t shocked by that at all. The two men have always spoken highly of each other, and I can totally see why Felton asked Radcliffe for advice. While they’re both seasoned stage actors, the Swiss Army Man star has been in many Broadway shows over the years, and he won a Tony award for his work in Merrily We Roll Along in 2024. Of course, his former co-star would look to him for guidance and inspiration as he made his Broadway debut.

