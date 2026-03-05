Matlock Vet David Del Rio Is Taking Legal Action Against CBS After Being Fired Over Assault Claims

Matlock was making news before Season 2 even premiered last fall with the reports that series regular David Del Rio had been fired following a sexual assault investigation involving his coworker, Leah Lewis. The hit CBS drama is going as strong as ever in the 2026 TV schedule, but now Del Rio is taking legal action over his firing.

David Del Rio played Billy throughout the first season and the handful of Season 2 episodes that were filmed before he was fired from Matlock back in October 2025. The alleged assault involved Leah Lewis, who was Del Rio's most frequent scene partner as Sarah. At the time, reports indicated that Del Rio was escorted off of the Matlock set the same day that the allegation was reported, with executive producer (and former NCIS: LA star) Eric Christian Olsen on hand.

Now, just days after Matlock returned with its Season 2 winter premiere, Deadline reports comments from David Del Rio's lawyer, Shawn Holley, that the former cast member "has initiated arbitration against CBS Studios to address false and misleading allegations that caused substantial professional and reputational harm."

According to the attorney, Del Rio intends to present "real-time text communications and evidence that directly contradicts prior public characterizations of the interaction at issue," arguing that "this evidence" was not "fully considered" before he was fired from Matlock. CBS has not yet commented at the time of writing, although the outlet reports that CBS Studios did state again that Del Rio "departed the series."

The legal proceedings follow a second investigation that involved David Del Rio being reinterviewed in late November by CBS Studios, and the reinvestigation did not result in any change in the decision to write him out of Matlock. (The in-show reason for Billy's absence is being explored in 2026.) That investigation reportedly resulted in the claims against Del Rio being changed to "unwanted sexual conduct," but Deadline did not receive a comment from CBS Studios on the matter. The outlet claims that the incident with Leah Lewis took place in her trailer on the set of Matlock.

For her part, Lewis has just kicked off a brand new storyline as Sarah for the back half of Season 2, with no reason to expect that Sarah is going anywhere in light of the Matlock Season 3 renewal. Shortly after the news broke that Del Rio had been fired, Lewis opened up on social media about being "in good hands," including having her mom by her side. In the wake of the renewal for Season 3, the actress shared a heartfelt reaction to go along with photos including Kathy Bates, Skye P. Marshall, and Jason Ritter as her fellow series regulars, as well as some standout guest stars.

It remains to be seen what will come of David Del Rio's new legal action against CBS Studios. As for Matlock, new episodes with the remaining cast moments continue to air on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.