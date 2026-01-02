Paul Mescal Gets Real About Why He’s Ready For A Break From The Spotlight: ‘I Hope Nobody Gets To See Me Until 2028’

While it has been suggested that the era of the movie star is largely over, it’s still the case that there are certain actors people love to see. Since studios will do whatever they can to make their movies successful, that often means casting names people know and love. This frequently results in certain stars becoming “hot” at different times. Paul Mescal is definitely one of those actors right now, but he’s not looking to overexpose himself anytime soon.

Mescal can currently be seen in Hamnet, a movie with serious awards buzz, but he was also in The History of Sound in 2025. That’s a lot of Paul Mescal, but following his leading turn in Gladiator II, he seems to be an actor a lot of people want to see. He told The Guardian that despite that, he's planning on taking a break. While he understands the downside of taking time away, as people may cool on him, the alternative is worse. He says…

That’s the great fear. But what’s the alternative? I don’t want to resent the thing I love. This sounds bold, but I’d rather not be on the train if that is the choice.

Honestly, that is a little bold. While some stars who have been around a while could take time off and still come back and remain big stars, Mescal seems to only be just entering his “star era,” so it’s less clear that he would be in the same position if he took time off. Still, he clearly understands this and thinks that it’s better for him to take the time.

As things stand, Paul Mescal’s next movies aren’t expected for two years, but that’s not to say he won’t be working between now and then. Mescal is set to play Paul McCartney in Sam Mendes' massive Beatles biopic project. But the actor thinks it will be good for him to disappear for a couple of years. He continued…

Once I’ve finished promoting [Hamnet], I hope nobody gets to see me until 2028 when I’m doing the Beatles. People will get a break from me, and I’ll get a break from them.

Considering that when Paul Mescal does hit screens again, he'll be part of not one, but four movies, he may be on to something. Sam Mendes is filming four Beatles biopics simultaneously. Each one will be told from the perspective of a different member of the Fab Four. We're going to get a lot of Mescal and his co-stars Joseph Quinn, Barry Keoghan and Harris Dickinson in 2028.

It’s been suggested before that other “It” actors, like Glen Powell, are being forced on audiences, which has caused some to revolt against them. Perhaps Mescal will avoid that feeling, and when the four Beatles movies come out in a couple of years, fans will be excited to see him return.