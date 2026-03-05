Ryan Gosling's SNL Promo About Thinking He's Joining The Five-Timers Club Is Almost As Funny As That Beavis And Butt-Head Sketch

Ryan Gosling has some seriously iconic Saturday Night Live sketches under his belt. I’m talking, of course, about Papyrus, Close Encounter, and his most recent viral hit, the Beavis and Butt-Head sketch . However, as he returns to host an episode of Season 51 , he starred in a promo where he thought he was joining the Five-Timers Club, and it's almost as funny as the aforementioned bits that made him such a legendary host (even though he’s only hosted four times).

In an absolutely hilarious pre-taped ad for the SNL episode that will air on the 2026 TV schedule on March 7, Ryan Gosling decided it was time to join the Five-Timers Club . However, just because he’s decided it was time to put on the robe does not mean he is in the club, and that’s the reality he faced in the video below:

Ryan Gosling Thinks He’s Joining SNL’s Five-Timers Club - YouTube Watch On

I cannot stop laughing about his face when he spotted that shining five, and I was so here for him walking around the studio like he owned the place. The pure chaos also got me, as he choked new cast member Jeremy Culhane and burned a photo of Mikey Day (among other things) before getting on a life-sized fake horse and popping Champagne.

However, the funniest part to me came when Gosling chatted with Day about just how many times he’s hosted. Here’s how that back-and-forth went:

Mikey Day : Dude! What the hell are you doing?

: Dude! What the hell are you doing? Ryan Gosling : Five-Timers club, Michael. Read it and weep.

: Five-Timers club, Michael. Read it and weep. Mikey Day : This is your fourth time hosting.

: This is your fourth time hosting. Ryan Gosling : [Does a spit take then says] Wait a second…

: [Does a spit take then says] Wait a second… Mikey Day : The first Close Encounter sketch. The second time you came, you did Papyrus.

: The first Close Encounter sketch. The second time you came, you did Papyrus. Ryan Gosling : Butt-Head, and…

: Butt-Head, and… Mikey Day : Now, this is your fourth.

: Now, this is your fourth. Ryan Golsing : It’s just four. I’m sure someone’s made this mistake before.

: It’s just four. I’m sure someone’s made this mistake before. Mikey Day : Never once.

: Never once. Ryan Gosling : Really?

: Really? Mikey Day : You lit my picture on fire!

: You lit my picture on fire! Ryan Gosling: You know what, Michael, you’ve given me a lot to think about.

Between the Barbie star calling Day “Michael” instead of Mikey, the horse, and Gosling’s confidence and confusion about everything, the Kenergy radiating off this video was insane in the best way.

I also think that this promo is almost as funny as the Beavis and Butt-Head sketch that Gosling and Day did the last time he hosted. That sketch broke Heidi Gardner and many others ( except Kenan Thompson ), and I feel like if this promo was done live, it would have broken the folks involved with it too.

Beavis and Butt-Head - SNL - YouTube Watch On

However, it is worth noting that Ryan Gosling has a tendency to break. He laughed during Close Encounter and Beavis and Butt-Head; in fact, he’s actually broken on-air so many times that a fan put a compilation together . That’s part of what makes him a great host, though, and when he steps on stage this Saturday, I hope to see him laughing again.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

You can stream old and new episodes of Saturday Night Live with a Peacock subscription. Plans start at $7.99 per month, and with it, you can stream new episodes live and the show's extensive archive.

I imagine that the upcoming episode of SNL will be just as funny as the times he hosted in 2015, 2017 and 2024. Also, now that I’ve written those years out, I can see why he thought he’d be in the Five-Timers Club, because his run of episodes now spans across more than a decade.

However, that’s not the case...this time. This is, in fact, his fourth time hosting. However, while he refused to take the robe off in the ad for his fourth episode, I’m sure he’ll rightfully get to wear it eventually. Ryan Gosling is a great Saturday Night Live host, and he deserves that honor, as this hilarious promo proves.